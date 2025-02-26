Tennessee star DB leaving program without warning, unless a deal is negotiated

Tennessee football has been hit with an unexpected shake-up, as starting cornerback Rickey Gibson III plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The news, first reported by On3, comes as a significant blow to the Volunteers’ secondary, particularly with fellow cornerback Jermod McCoy already sidelined due to a torn ACL. Gibson’s departure would leave a noticeable gap in Tennessee’s defensive lineup, raising concerns about depth as spring practices approach.

Gibson, a former four-star recruit from Alabama, had an impactful 2024 season, tallying 32 tackles, six pass breakups, and a forced fumble. His performance, particularly in key matchups like Tennessee’s victory over Kentucky, made him a crucial piece of the Volunteers’ defensive resurgence, particularly in defending the pass. His ability to disrupt plays and contribute in critical moments had positioned him as one of Tennessee’s most reliable defenders heading into the 2025 season.

The timing of Gibson’s decision is especially surprising, considering the Volunteers’ recent success. Tennessee finished the 2024 season with a 10-3 record and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff, ultimately falling to Ohio State. The defense played a crucial role in that run, ranking 29th nationally in passing yards allowed per game—a significant improvement from the previous year. With Gibson potentially leaving, the team faces the challenge of maintaining that defensive progress while also dealing with multiple other losses in the secondary.

One lingering question is whether this is a definitive departure or a negotiation tactic. Tennessee has managed to retain key players in similar situations before, most notably keeping Boo Carter from transferring amid rumors. With the spring transfer window opening on April 16, there’s still time for discussions behind the scenes. If a deal is struck, Gibson could remain in Knoxville, but if not, Tennessee will have to scramble to fill his spot before the upcoming season.

