Texas A&M scores a major recruiting win on the Offensive Line with 4-star commitment

The Summer continues to move along with official visit season taking center stage in College Football as the Nation's top recruits continue to make the rounds. As each top recruit continues to visit their potential future program, some of the biggest names in the 2026 recruiting class are continuing to come off the board.

Among the programs having an impressive recruiting cycle are the Texas A&M Aggies who hold a top 10 class Nationally. The Aggies have continued to be a force on the recruiting trail but, as Mike Elko enters his second season at the helm in College Station, the Aggies are going to start posting consistent results.

Texas A&M lands elite offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough

On Monday Night, the Texas A&M Aggies reeled in another high profile recruit as elite offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough committed to the Aggies over Texas, Florida State, and Ohio State.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star OT Samuel Roseborough has committed to Texas A&M, @Hayesfawcett3 reports👍



He ranks as the No. 7 OT in the 2026 On300.



Read: https://t.co/O6L9Xq97Mr pic.twitter.com/iVwwQBWpui — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 17, 2025

Landing Roseborough is massive for the Aggies class as On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings list him as the Nation's 151st ranked player, the 13th ranked offensive tackle, and the 20th ranked player out of Florida. Roseborough becomes the programs first commitment on the offensive line as Elko and his staff look to build the room out over the next few months.

The Aggies have put themselves in a great position to continue building out this recruiting class with elite players. Texas A&M is at the top or not far behind for recruits like 5-star OL/DL Lamar Brown, 4-star WR Boobie Feaster, 4-star edge rusher Kevin Ford, and several other elite players.

After a successful first season leading the Aggies, Mike Elko now gets to recruit from that platform which should only help the Aggies going forward. Elko has proven he can do more with less which means he can truly start to have special seasons if he can get similar results to Jimbo Fisher on the recruiting trail.

More Texas A&M Aggies News: