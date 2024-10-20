Texas fans completely trash their field, cause officials to change call vs. UGA
Texas Longhorn fans were not happy with 2:48 remaining in the third quarter when their team trailed 23-8 against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night.
As Georgia attempted to pick up a first down, QB Carson Beck threw a ball to the sideline that was picked off by Jahdae Barron. Barron sprinted down the sideline and had the Longhorns set up with first goal. That is, until SEC officials called pass interference, which negated the interception and gave Georgia a fresh set of down.
Or so we thought.
It was clear that this wasn't defensive pass interference, but the Longhorn faithful certainly didn't respond in the right way, either.
After a beer can was scene on the field, the student section quickly littered the field with water bottles and much more. The trash was so bad, it delayed the game and even prompted Texas coach Steve Sarkisian to head down to that end zone and plead with the crowd to stop throwing bottles onto the field.
During that delay, the SEC officiating crew huddled together and it was in that moment that things changed. The crew shared that there was actually no flag for defensive pass interference and that the interception would stand.
As a result, Texas took over inside the Georgia 10-yard line and the Longhorns punched it in for a touchdown, bringing themselves within a score of the Bulldogs, 23-15, late in the third quarter.
Did the fans throwing trash all over the field and delaying the game actually lead to the SEC officials changing the call? This is certainly a question that is going to have to be answered by the conference following tonight's matchup. While it's clear that the call was wrong, fans have to keep their emotions in check and throwing things onto the field is unacceptable.
