The Under-Dawgs? 3 things Georgia must do to upset Texas
The Texas Longhorns are the clear No. 1 in the team, until otherwise proven. That could be tested this weekend, though.
While other teams have had some struggles and shown potential weakness from time to time, Texas has remained the most consistent. The Longhorns have yet to play a close game this season, defeating every single team they've played by at least three scores or more. This included a road game against Michigan and an impressive 34-3 win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry last weekend.
In six games, Texas hasn't given up more than 13 points and has held opponents to a field goal or less in three games.
But, this weekend presents a different animal. Though Georgia hasn't been as dominant as years past, the Bulldogs are still ranked No. 5 in the country and their lone loss came on the road in Tuscaloosa in a game where they came-from-behind and then lost in the waning seconds.
As the two teams prepare to do battle this Saturday, here are three things Georgia must do if it is going to upset Texas in Austin.
1. Get out to a fast start
Wouldn't that be a welcomed change for Bulldog fans? Georgia just simply hasn't been able to get out to big leads. From the first game of the season when Georgia led Clemson just 6-0 at halftime to the Alabama game where the Bulldogs trailed 30-7 at halftime, Kirby Smart's team has simply not gotten the job done in opening quarters.
That has to change if they're going to beat Texas.
If you let the Longhorns get out to a 17-0 lead, or if they're up something like 20-3 at halftime, this could quickly become a blowout. Georgia needs to strike first and at least be in a one possession game — if not leading — at halftime.
2. Carson Beck has to have an elite game
Texas is going to score some points offensively, but what's even more impressive than the Longhorns' offense is their defense.
Texas's secondary is as good as anyone in the country and the Longhorns have speed all over the field. Defensively, Texas already has seven interceptions on the year and the Longhorns are averaging giving up just 126 passing yards per game, good enough for second in the country.
Of course, Georgia will attempt to rely on its stable of running backs — led by Trevor Etienne — but it's going to take an elite outing from Carson Beck to get the job done. If Beck finishes the day with 150 yards passing and a touchdown pass, that's simply not going to be good enough. He's going to need his best game of the season.
3. Win the turnover margin
Just like any elite offense, Texas is going to score some points. That's just the reality. Quinn Ewers and all those weapons are going to make some plays, but they are facing the best defense that will have seen to this point.
Georgia has the talent, particularly on the lines of scrimmage, to pressure Ewers and at least slow down the Longhorn offensive attack. However, for Georgia to pull off this upset — at least in my opinion — the Bulldogs need to find a way to force a turnover or two.
If the offense can refrain from making the big mistake and the defense can force a turnover or two of their own, that's the recipe for the Bulldogs to pull off the upset.
Georgia and Texas will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.
