Texas fans won't like what College GameDay host said about Arch Manning

Texas fans have waited patiently for the moment Arch Manning would finally take the reins.

After two years behind Quinn Ewers, the most talked-about backup in college football is now taking over as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback. While Texas fans think he's a lock to be the No. 1 overall pick in a future NFL Draft, we know that not everyone is rooting for him.

And not everyone thinks this story is going to have a fairytale ending—at least, not one where he’s widely adored.

While some analysts have applauded the way Texas has managed Manning’s development, others are already laying out the obstacles that come with his last name. And one familiar voice on ESPN's College GameDay just dropped a take that many Texas fans won't like.

That voice? College GameDay’s own Rece Davis.

“It’s unfortunate. Because of the attention he’s going to get, he’s going to become a fan favorite. And for others outside of Texas, he’s going to become the ultimate villain, and I don’t just mean Oklahoma people,” Davis said.

It’s not hard to see where Davis is coming from. Manning’s arrival at Texas was headline material from the jump. His every move—whether it’s spring ball reps, NIL earnings, and much more —draws national attention. Add in the fact that he’s a Manning and now starting for one of the most polarizing programs in the country, and you’ve got a recipe for him to be criticized early and aoften.

Davis went on to say, “Those who are not predisposed to like him, whether they are a Texas fan or they like the Mannings or they like the ManningCast or whatever, or they just feel like it’s too much too soon, they’re going to root against him.”

And that’s the reality. Arch hasn’t even thrown a pass as a full-time starter yet, and there are already millions who have strong opinions about him.

This isn’t just a Texas thing. We’ve seen it with Bronny James in basketball and Charlie Woods in golf. It's going to be amplified with Arch Manning, though.

It’s a strange paradox. Arch Manning could go out this fall and throw for 3,000 yards, 25 touchdowns, and lead Texas to the Playoff, and still be the most disliked player in college football. Not because of how he plays. But because of who he is. And because of how much coverage he'll get for simply having the last name "Manning" on the back of his uniform at one of the top college football pr

That doesn’t mean Davis was taking a shot at Arch. Far from it. He was actually pointing out how unfair it is. The kid hasn’t done anything to deserve the hate, but it's coming whether Texas fans like it or not.

Read More