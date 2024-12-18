Texas has a glaring problem holding it back from a national title run

The Texas Longhorns have a lot to celebrate after securing a spot in the College Football Playoff, but there’s an elephant in the room: their red zone offense.

While Quinn Ewers has had his moments this season, his recent performances have raised some eyebrows. Is it time for Texas to rethink its approach?

The stats tell part of the story. Last season, the Longhorns were near the bottom in red zone efficiency, averaging just 3.93 points per trip. This year, things looked slightly better at first, climbing to 4.42, but the final stretch of the season saw that number dip back to 3.65. That kind of inconsistency doesn’t bode well when facing playoff-caliber defenses.

It’s not all on Ewers, but there’s no denying his struggles in tight spaces. Returning from injury hasn’t been easy, and it’s clear he’s been relying on shorter passes and touch throws rather than firing bullets into tight windows. Add in his lack of mobility—he’s sitting on negative rushing yards in the red zone—and it’s fair to ask if Texas could be doing more to maximize their scoring chances.

That brings us to Arch Manning. The freshman phenom has had limited opportunities but flashed his potential with a rushing touchdown against Texas A&M a couple of weeks ago. Despite this, Steve Sarkisian hasn’t leaned on him much in critical moments.

Against Georgia, Manning only entered the red zone during overtime. Would more Manning have changed the outcome? We’ll never know.

Looking ahead to the Clemson matchup in the first-round of the College Football Playoff, it’s a decision Texas can’t avoid much longer. Manning offers a different dynamic, one that could open up the offense in ways Ewers simply hasn’t. Whether it’s this game or the next, Texas has to figure out how to finish drives if they want to bring home a championship.

The question is, will they trust Manning to be part of the solution?

Texas and Clemson kickoff at 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Saturday, December 21. If the Longhorns win, they'll play Arizona State in the second-round as part of the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

