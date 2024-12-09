Is Texas seriously considering starting Arch Manning over Quinn Ewers vs. Clemson?
The buzz around Texas football right now is less about the College Football Playoff matchup against Clemson and more about who will be under center.
Quinn Ewers has been the Longhorns' leader all season, but recent struggles, including turnovers and red zone inefficiencies, have sparked a heated debate: Should Arch Manning get the start?
Let’s set the stage. Ewers has had an up-and-down year, showcasing moments of brilliance alongside frustrating inconsistencies. In the SEC Championship Game loss to Georgia,
Ewers threw two costly interceptions and took six sacks. His decision-making under pressure and lack of mobility drew sharp criticism from fans and analysts alike. While he’s undoubtedly a talented passer, these issues have led some to wonder if it’s time for a change.
Enter Arch Manning, the highly touted freshman who’s been waiting in the wings. While Manning’s playing time this season has been limited to specific packages, his athleticism and poise have turned heads when given the chance. Against Texas A&M and Georgia, he provided sparks with his mobility, even if only in brief appearances.
Fans and commentators on social media have been vocal, with some suggesting that Manning’s dynamic playmaking ability might give Texas the edge it needs to take down Clemson and begin a deep postseason run.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian has been hesitant to entertain this conversation publicly. For most of the season, Ewers has been his guy, and making such a dramatic shift at the most important time of the year would be a gamble. But with the stakes higher than ever, could Sarkisian be tempted to roll the dice?
There’s no denying the potential risks. Manning is talented but inexperienced, and starting him in a game of this magnitude could be overwhelming. On the other hand, sticking with Ewers means trusting he can clean up the mistakes that have plagued Texas in key moments.
As the matchup with Clemson looms, Texas fans are left to speculate. Is this merely a hypothetical debate, or could we actually see a quarterback change in the playoffs? If nothing else, it’s clear that Sarkisian has a difficult decision to make—one that could define Texas’s season.