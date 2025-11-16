Texas has to be thrilled that Georgia is not on the schedule in 2026

After a third straight loss to Georgia since joining the SEC, Texas has to be thrilled not to see Georgia on its 2026 schedule. The Bulldogs ran an absolute clinic on the Horns in the regular season for the second straight season. Mike Bobo, despite being one of the most unloved men in Athens, had a perfect game plan, allowing Gunner Stockton to beat Texas again.

Last time it was in the SEC Championship game, and this year, has basically eliminated Steve Sarkisian's team from playoff contention unless there is a lot of chaos in the next three weeks.

The Georgia defense has been a little up and down this season but have been elite the last two weeks and getting in the needed form before a playoff run. They completely shut down any Texas rushing attack and never allowed Arch Manning to get comfortable all game. From start to finish, there really was never a feeling that the Longhorns had what it took to win this game on the road. After cutting it to 14-10, the Bulldogs turned on a different mode and took any drama out of the game.

For Texas it will be interesting how they respond after the whooping they took, but they at least have the opportunity to play spoiler and stop Texas A&M from going perfect in the regular season. If they somehow do beat the Aggies in Austin with a little bit of chaos the committee may have a hard time keeping the Longhorns out even with three losses.

Georgia on the other hand may not play in the SEC Championship Game, but they are pretty much guaranteed a playoff appearance and the game against rival Georgia Tech to close the regular season does not look as scary as it did a few weeks ago.