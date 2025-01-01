Quinn Ewers, the Texas quarterback who has been no stranger to the spotlight, is at the center of a new controversy.

Reports suggest that multiple Power Four schools have been attempting to lure Ewers into the transfer portal, offering big money for his talents. On3's Pete Nakos revealed that the tampering frenzy has reached unprecedented levels, with Ewers reportedly receiving a $6 million offer to make a move.

But not everyone is impressed. Former teammate Johntay Cook, who played alongside Ewers at Texas before transferring to Washington, didn’t hold back. In response to the tampering reports, Cook took a jab at the quarterback on social media, commenting, “Wasting yall money fr.” Ouch.

Cook's blunt remark has stirred the pot, adding fuel to the ongoing speculation about Ewers’ next move. With Arch Manning, another top recruit, expected to take the reins at Texas next season, Ewers' future with the Longhorns seems to be coming to a close. Many had assumed he’d declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, but the allure of another college season—with a hefty payday—could change his plans.

Ewers, a former No. 1 recruit, has proven his abilities by leading Texas to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances. Despite his success, it’s clear his relationships with some former teammates may not be as solid. Though he's been successful, Ewers has also been a liability for Texas at times this season.

He's battled injury all year, but much of his decision-making has left fans scratching their heads.

As tampering allegations swirl and Ewers weighs his options, one thing is certain: the quarterback's decision will be closely watched.

Ewers and Texas will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils later today in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The winner of the matchup will move on to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff where they will await the winner of Ohio State and Oregon.

