Texas State is on the verge of a Power Conference jump to the Pac-12

As the 2025 College Football season approaches, some important deadlines have been approaching for the programs looking to move conferences. As the Pac 12 looks to rebuild it's Conference from the ashes, their rebuild was not completed after poaching several schools from the Mountain West. Over the last few weeks, the team that emerged as the next target for the Pac 12 was the Texas State Bobcats.

The issue became timing as the Bobcats had to join the Pac 12 before the start of July as their buyout doubles from $5 million to $10 million on July 1st. Over the past few days, the move reached the goalline as all Texas State was waiting on was an official offer from the Pac 12.

Texas State officially receives its invitation to the Pac 12

Early on Friday Morning or late or Thursday Night on the West Coast, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the Bobcats had officially received their offer to jump conferences.

Sources: Texas State is amid the final steps of accepting an invitation to the Pac-12, as it has initiated the process of calling a board meeting for Monday to execute the acceptance. Texas State began alerting Sun Belt officials of its formal offer and plans to accept. pic.twitter.com/g7z4g9Yyvj — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 27, 2025

The Bobcats have already made it all but, official as they called for a meeting on Monday where they can accept the invitation while they had already started to inform the Sun Belt about their decision to leave.

While Texas State is a big domino that falls in Conference realignment, this will likely start a game of musical chairs among the Conferences. The team rumored to replace Texas State in the Sun Belt has been Louisiana Tech from Conference USA. As things currently stand, if Conference USA loses Louisiana Tech, they'll likely stand pat for now.

Adding Texas State to the new look Pac 12 is a massive addition as the Conference adds a new market. Landing a school from Texas only expands the Conference's reach while also giving its partner CBS a premier TV market. After seeing what schools like Texas and Texas Tech have done in the NIL era, the team could eventually become a force in College Football.

After the Pac 12 was left for dead, especially Oregon State and Washington State, seeing the Conference finding a way to survive is a great story for College Football. As the years progress, it'll be interesting to see where the Conferences go next as there will certainly be more movement.

More Pac 12 News: