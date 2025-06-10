Texas Tech's insane football investment could flip College Football on its head

This Winter, if your College Football program was competing for a transfer, regardless of which school you root for, you likely ran up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. On almost a daily basis, Texas Tech was landing a commitment, finishing the transfer portal cycle with 21 transfers and what many consider the best transfer portal class in the Country.

It wasn't just the volume of players that Texas Tech was landing as every piece was seemingly an impact player. David Bailey transferred in after a 7 sack season at Stanford, Lee Hunter had an impressive season on the defensive line at UCF, and Romello Height join the group giving the team a loaded defensive line.

Looking to rebuild the secondary, Brice Pollock and Cole Wisniewski join the team as instant impact players while Dontae Balfour, Amier Boyd, and Tarrion Grant are all potential key pieces for this group.

On Offense, the Red Raiders return quarterback Behren Morton and it was all about surrounding him with weapons. Quinten Joyner was a massive addition at running back after he impressed at USC as a Redshirt Freshman. After former 5-star wide receiver Micah Hudson transferred to Texas A&M in the Winter, the Red Raiders brought him back in the Spring. On the offensive line, Texas Tech added three instant starters which only helps the loaded group at the skill positions.

Adding the level of talent that Texas Tech added this offseason to an already loaded roster makes the team one of the few teams on the shortlist of contenders in the Big 12.

Texas Tech's investment in College Football is jaw dropping

As the Red Raiders spent constantly this offseason, the question came up "How much did Texas Tech spend to build this roster?". College Football fans have finally gotten their answer, as it's reported that the Red Raiders will spend $55 million on this roster when it's all said and done.

It’s believed Texas Tech will pay its players $55 million (revenue sharing + NIL) among all its programs this year, making the Red Raiders perhaps the highest-paying college athletics program in the country, sources tell @CBSSports. https://t.co/Kw7KdwJCzA — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) June 9, 2025

The fact that the Red Raiders will spend $55 million on their roster this year is a wild story for several reasons. On one hand, the highest spending team potentially coming out of the Big 12 is shocking as everyone talks about the level in which programs like Texas and Oregon spend at. The fact that it's Texas Tech of all programs leading the way further adds to the shock factor.

As all the chips are pushed into the middle, the question will be whether or not the massive gamble pays off. If the Red Raiders are able to win the Big 12 and make a run in the College Football Playoff it could be viewed as a success which would lead to further questions. Could Texas Tech keep spending this way every year? Will other teams follow suit? How high of a price could we see set on a College Football roster?

On the other hand if Texas Tech falls on its face missing the College Football Playoff we could see the opposite reactions. A failure this season could lead to the Red Raiders taking a more conservative push with how they build their roster going forward. Nonetheless, Texas Tech has given the College Football world a facisnating storyline to follow this season.

More Texas Tech Red Raiders News: