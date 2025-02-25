Texas wastes no time, poaches big-time hire from Big 12 school

Texas isn’t messing around when it comes to keeping its coaching staff strong. Just a few hours after losing defensive backs coach Terry Joseph to the NFL, the Longhorns have already found their replacement—and they didn’t have to look far.

Longtime defensive backs coach Duane Akina is making his way back to Austin, taking over the role left vacant by Joseph’s departure to the New Orleans Saints. If that name sounds familiar to Texas fans, it should—Akina was a key part of the program for over a decade under Mack Brown, helping develop some of the best defensive backs in school history.

According to multiple reports, head coach Steve Sarkisian moved quickly to bring Akina back into the fold, pulling him away from Arizona, where he was serving as the DBs Coach. Akina’s coaching résumé is impressive, with years of experience at Texas, Stanford, and Arizona, and he’s widely respected for his ability to develop top-tier defensive talent.

His return couldn’t come at a better time. With Texas riding a wave of success, including back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, the expectations for the 2025 season are sky-high. Having a proven coach like Akina overseeing the secondary is a major win for the Longhorns, especially with the competition heating up in the SEC.

Sarkisian’s quick move to land Akina shows that Texas isn’t willing to take a step back. Losing key staff members is part of the game, but the Longhorns have proven they can reload just as fast as they lose talent. With Akina back in burnt orange, Texas’ secondary remains in good hands as the team pushes toward another title run.

It will be interesting to see what the defense looks like in Austin next season. They'll be losing some key pieces, particularly in that secondary, but Texas has brought in some elite talent to keep things rolling as they attempt to continue competing in the SEC.

