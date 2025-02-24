New Orleans Saints make a splash by hiring away elite Texas Longhorns coach

The Texas Longhorns have been riding high under head coach Steve Sarkisian, reclaiming their status as a powerhouse in college football. With back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and sky-high expectations for 2025—especially with five-star quarterback Arch Manning set to take over—the team has been making all the right moves. But on Monday, Texas took an unexpected hit to its coaching staff.

Defensive backs coach Terry Joseph, a key part of the Longhorns' defensive resurgence, is heading to the NFL. Joseph, who has spent the past four seasons in Austin, has accepted a position with the New Orleans Saints as their defensive pass game coordinator.

His departure is a tough loss for Texas, considering his role in developing standout players like Kyle Hamilton and Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron. Last season, it could be argued that Texas had the best defensive backfield in the country.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.

Longtime college assistant Terry Joseph is leaving Texas to be the #Saints’ defensive pass game coordinator, per source.



Joseph — cousin of #Broncos DC Vance Joseph — recruited and coached Kyle Hamilton and 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron. Now, a big move to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/kLNb96sojx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 24, 2025

Joseph's move marks his first coaching stint at the professional level, joining a Saints staff that has seen major changes this offseason. Kellen Moore recently took over as head coach, and former Chargers coach Brandon Staley has stepped in as defensive coordinator, setting the stage for a fresh approach in New Orleans.

For Texas, this is the third assistant coach Sarkisian has lost this offseason. It’s an unfortunate reality of success—just look at Ohio State, which saw both its offensive and defensive coordinators leave after winning the national championship. Now, Texas faces a similar challenge as they work to keep their momentum going heading into another crucial season.

Losing a key recruiter and developer like Joseph stings, but the Longhorns have the money to bring in another elite replacement. Unfortunately for Steve Sarkisian, this will have to coincide with the team beginning spring practice, rather than giving him enough time to nail down his staff prior to practices beginning.

