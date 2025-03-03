The 17 biggest storylines looking ahead to the 2025 college football season

As we gear up for the 2025 college football season, the excitement is building — even if we still have six months until kickoff.

The last time we saw college football, we were watching Ohio State beat Notre Dame to win the national championship and secure Ryan Day's redemption arc. Now, everyone has a clean slate and we're looking ahead to some big things in the fall.

As spring practices gets underway, here's a look at the 17 biggest storylines in the sport.

The 17 biggest storylines for the 2025 college football season

1. Penn State's talented backfield

Penn State boasts a dynamic backfield duo in Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, as well as returning starting quarterback Drew Allar. That combination — with the addition of Jim Knowles on the other side of the ball as Defensive Coordinator — is expected to be a driving force for the Nittany Lions, positioning them as strong contenders.

2. Clemson's potential with its returning talent and Tom Allen

Clemson is set to capitalize on a wealth of returning talent, including quarterback Cade Klubnik, who has already garnered early Heisman buzz, as well as Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco, and T.J. Moore. The addition of defensive coordinator Tom Allen will bolster the Tigers' defense, making them a formidable presence in the ACC and one of the legitimate contenders for a national title.

3. How good can Arch Manning be?

Arch Manning, the latest in the storied Manning quarterback lineage, is stepping into the spotlight as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. His performance this season will be pivotal in determining if Texas can ascend to the top of the SEC. once again.

4. Will Ohio State reload?

Despite significant coaching changes, including the departure of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to the Las Vegas Raiders and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Penn State, Ohio State remains a force. The Buckeyes' ability to seamlessly integrate new talent — with Julian Sayin taking over at quarterback — will be crucial to their continued dominance.

5. Coaches on the hot seat

Several high-profile coaches are under increased scrutiny this season. Programs like Oklahoma (Brent Venables), Florida State (Mike Norvell), USC (Lincoln Riley), and Kentucky (Mark Stoops) are under the microscope, with expectations higher than ever.​

6. Is it Arizona State or BYU in the Big 12?

In my mind, there are two teams above the rest in the Big 12 heading into 2025: Arizona State and BYU. Both return some key players and it will be interesting to see who has the inside track at winning the conference and grabbing that bid to the College Football Playoff.

7. Can Carson Beck lift Miami to another level?

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck's transfer to Miami has generated significant buzz. The big question: Will it make a difference?

8. Will the transfer acquisitions turn things around at LSU?

LSU has been active in the transfer portal, bringing in key players to strengthen their roster. The effectiveness of these acquisitions, as well as the development of Garrett Nussmeier, will be the difference between making the CFP, or sitting at home for another season.

9. Who will be the starting quarterback at Alabama in 2025, and will it make a difference?

The battle for the starting quarterback position at Alabama is heating up, with contenders like Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and newcomer Keelon Russell vying for the role. The outcome could impact more than just this season, but Kalen DeBoer's future in Tuscaloosa.

10. Rich Rodriguez's return to West Virginia

Rich Rodriguez's return to West Virginia as head coach has fans reminiscing about past successes. There's a fresh motivation at West Virginia, but will it be enough to amount to anything in 2025?

11. Bill Belichick taking over UNC

In a surprising move, legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick takes the helm at the University of North Carolina. His transition to college football is one of the most anticipated storylines of the season.​

12. How will Oregon look with Dante Moore at the helm?

Quarterback Dante Moore taking over the helm at Oregon is a huge storyline for the Ducks as they attempt to repeat as Big Ten champions.

13. The SEC and Big Ten's hostile takeover of the College Football Playoff

The SEC and Big Ten continue to assert their dominance in the College Football Playoff landscape. Will they get their desires for the 2025 playoff, which would include straight seeding? That remains to be seen.

14. Marcus Freeman has some questions to answer at Notre Dame in 2025

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman faces the task of maintaining the Fighting Irish's status after competing in the national championship game last season. Who takes over for Riley Leonard? How do they replace production on defense?

15. Will Kirby Smart and Georgia continue to reload?

Head coach Kirby Smart aims to keep Georgia at the pinnacle of college football. The Bulldogs' ability to reload talent will be critical in their pursuit of another national championship, particularly this season after losing some significant talents both offensively and defensively.

16. Bryce Underwood at the helm for Michigan

Michigan fans are buzzing with excitement as Bryce Underwood, the nation's top quarterback recruit, takes charge of the Wolverines' offense. Underwood, a Belleville High School standout, flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan, influenced by a substantial NIL deal and the efforts of notable alumni. His arrival is expected to elevate Michigan's offensive dynamics, but will it make a difference?

17. Illinois's impressive returning production

The Fighting Illini are poised for a strong 2025 season, bolstered by the return of key players. Illinois retains all five starting offensive linemen from the previous season, and with quarterback Luke Altmyer and the entire running back corps also returning, Illinois aims to build on its recent successes and make a significant impact in the Big Ten.

