The 18 players who could actually win the 2025 Heisman Trophy

The 2024 college football season just came to an end, and the race for the 2025 Heisman Trophy is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory.

With college football's biggest stars looking ahead to another season, fans and analysts are speculating who has the best shot at taking home the sport's most prestigious individual award. While the Heisman odds are always a hot topic, not every name on the list truly has a chance to win.

Truthfully, there are 18 candidates who could actually walk away with the trophy next December.

The candidates for the 2025 Heisman Trophy

1. Garrett Nussmeier (LSU, QB)

Nussmeier is coming off a stellar season where he threw for over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns. With LSU's high-powered offense returning key pieces — plust the additions from the Transfer Portal — he's the early favorite to bring the Heisman back to Baton Rouge.

2. Arch Manning (Texas, QB)

The Manning legacy continues in Austin, and after a strong showing as a backup last season, Arch is ready to take over. Expectations are sky-high, and if he lives up to the hype, he'll be in the thick of the race.

3. Cade Klubnik (Clemson, QB)

Clemson's star quarterback had a breakout year with 36 passing touchdowns. If he can lead the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff, his odds of winning the Heisman will skyrocket.

4. Drew Allar (Penn State, QB)

Allar chose to return for another year, and with his 3,327-yard, 24-touchdown performance last season, he's a prime contender to make some noise.

5. Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee, QB)

Iamaleava's talent is undeniable, and with a year of experience under his belt, Tennessee fans are hoping he can lead them to compete for an SEC title and a Heisman win.

6. Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State, WR)

It's rare for a wide receiver to win the Heisman, but Smith's 1,315-yard freshman season proves he's capable of putting up video game numbers.

7. Carson Beck (Miami, QB)

Beck made the surprising move from Georgia to Miami, and with his experience, he could be the difference-maker the Hurricanes need. We also know for certain that Mario Cristobal will let him pad his stats.

8. Julian Sayin (Ohio State, QB)

With Ohio State's loaded roster, Sayin could step in and dominate right away. If he handles the pressure, a Heisman run isn't out of the question.

9. Dante Moore (Oregon, QB)

Moore's journey from UCLA to Oregon sets him up for a big season. If he can stay consistent, he'll be in the conversation.

10. LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina, QB)

Sellers has been quietly climbing the ranks and could become one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation.

11. John Mateer (Oklahoma, QB)

The Sooners seem to always have a contender in the Heisman race, and Mateer could be next in line with his dynamic playmaking ability.

12. DJ Lagway (Florida, QB)

Lagway has the tools to shine in Florida's offense. If he can put it all together, he'll be tough to ignore.

13. Austin Simmons (Ole Miss, QB)

Lane Kiffin's system is built for quarterbacks to thrive, and Simmons has the perfect opportunity to take advantage of it.

14. Miller Moss (Louisville, QB)

A strong arm and quick decision-making make Moss a dark horse in the Heisman conversation.

15. Gunner Stockton (Georgia, QB)

Georgia quarterbacks are always in the spotlight, and Stockton has a chance to shine with the talent around him.

16. Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame, RB)

The only running back on this list, Love has the speed and vision to put up Heisman-worthy numbers if Notre Dame leans on him.

17. Ryan Williams (Alabama, WR)

Another wide receiver who could surprise, Williams has the potential to dominate in Alabama's high-flying offense.

18. Dylan Raiola (Nebraska, QB)

Raiola could bring Nebraska back to national prominence, and a strong season could thrust him into the Heisman spotlight.

While many names will pop up throughout the college football offseason, these 18 players have the best combination of talent, opportunity, and surrounding support to make a legitimate Heisman run. Only time will tell who rises to the top, but one thing's for sure – the 2025 Heisman race is going to be a wild ride.

