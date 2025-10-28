The 3 under the radar performances you might’ve missed in Week 9

Week Nine of the College Football season didn't have a ton of pivotal games, but it still gave everyone some massive storylines. Brian Kelly getting fired by LSU stole a ton of attention from what ended up being a solid weekend of games. In the games this weekend, several stars put together incredible games that will end up getting swept under the rug.

These 3 College Football stars had incredible performances

KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

Duff put up video game-like numbers in the Knights' 27-24 win over Purdue, recording six catches for 241 yards, and a 72-yard touchdown that gave Rutgers a 14-7 lead in the third quarter.

Duff now ranks first in the Big Ten in receiving yards with 761, and is tied for sixth in receptions with 42.

Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech

Syracuse doesn't exactly have a stout defense, allowing an average of 436.4 yards per game through eight games, which ranks dead last in the ACC. But what Haynes King did on Saturday would be impressive against just about any power conference team.

The redshirt senior QB finished 25/31 for 304 yards and three TDs through the air and rushed for 91 yards and two TDs on the ground in a 41-16 win over Syracuse. He was awarded ACC Quarterback of the Week for the fourth time this season.

King also became only the fifth NCAA Division I FBS player since 1995 with 300 passing yards, 90 rushing yards, three TD passes, two TD runs, and an .800 completion percentage in a game. (credit ACC Football.com)

He also broke the Georgia Tech single-game completion percentage record with an 80.6% mark.

The Yellow Jackets now sit at 8-0 on the season and will travel to Raleigh next week for a date with the NC State.

Eddie Walls III, DL, Houston

Eddie Walls III made a huge impact in Houston’s 24-16 win over Arizona State, recording three sacks, 5 total tackles, three of them for loss.

The Cougars’ defense line was named Big 12 Defensive Line Of The Week, and Walls was named Co-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, sharing the honor with BYU safety Faletau Satuala.

Houston was ranked 22nd in the nation in the latest AP Poll.