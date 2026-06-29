College Football rivalries are the bedrock of the sport. Rivalries like Ohio State vs. Michigan and Auburn vs. Alabama mean everything to their fans. With all the changes in college football over the last decade, some rivalries have gone away. College Football should bring back certain rivalries.

5 College Football Rivalries that should come back annually

1) Penn State and Pittsburgh

One of the biggest rivalries in College Football has not been played since 2019. This rivalry heated up in the 1970s and 1990s, but since Penn State joined the Big Ten, it has slowed. The other issue is that the Big Ten and ACC both play 9 conference games, and Pittsburgh is already playing West Virginia in a non-conference game through 2030. It probably has no room for Penn State. Still, this would be a fun rivalry to come back.

2) Notre Dame and Michigan

This rivalry between two of the most storied programs in College Football History has not been played since 2019. It used to be played regularly. This would be a great rivalry to bring back, and it would bring massive television ratings. Sadly, this one has no momentum to bring this game back.

3) Nebraska and Oklahoma

This is another tradition-based rivalry that would be great to play annually. They have not played each other since 2022. They are scheduled to do a home-and-home series in 2029 and 2030, which is a good start. Bringing this rivalry back every season would create a fun matchup, but with them both in conferences with 9 conference games, it probably won't happen.

4) Missouri and Kansas

The border war between Missouri and Kansas is an underrated rivalry in College Football. From 1907 to 2012, they both played annually, but that changed in 2012 when Missouri left the Big 12 to join the SEC. They have resumed their rivalry over the last 5 years and will play this season. The series will go dormant, though, until the 2031 and 2032 seasons. It is a shame that this isn’t played annually.

5) Miami and Florida

A rivalry that heated up in the 1980s and 2000s when both teams were two of the better teams in College Football has only been played sporadically since. The last two seasons have been played, but no future games are scheduled between these rivalries. It is a shame because this game should be played annually. It is a great rivalry between two bitterly hated fan bases. Let's hope this comes back soon.