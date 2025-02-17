The 5 coordinator hires that will define the 2025 college football offseason

The 2025 college football offseason has been anything but quiet when it comes to coordinator hires.

While the head coaching carousel was relatively tame — outside of UNC hiring Bill Belichick and a select few other programs making moves — several major teams made key moves at the coordinator level that could shape the upcoming season in a big way.

From defensive masterminds to offensive innovators, these hires could be the difference-makers in conference title races and even the College Football Playoff. Here are the five most impactful coordinator hires of the 2025 offseason.

The 5 coordinator hires that will define the 2025 college football season

1. Jim Knowles (Defensive Coordinator, Penn State)

Penn State sent shockwaves through the Big Ten by poaching Jim Knowles from Ohio State with a record-breaking $3.1 million salary, making him the highest-paid coordinator in the country. Knowles — alongside with the talent he amassed — was instrumental in transforming the Buckeyes' defense into one of the nation's best, and now he’s expected to elevate Penn State’s already strong unit.

Given that Penn State has leaned on defensive dominance in recent years, Knowles' arrival could be the final piece needed for the Nittany Lions to break through to the top of the conference.

2. Tom Allen (Defensive Coordinator, Clemson)

Clemson’s defensive struggles in 2024, particularly against the run, were a major concern for Dabo Swinney and that, ultimately, was enough to put his entire defensive staff on notice and to fire Wes Goodwin. Enter Tom Allen, a respected defensive mind who led Penn State’s defense to a top-10 finish last season.

Allen is known for his ability to create aggressive, disciplined defenses, and his arrival in Death Valley is expected to immediately shore up the Tigers’ front seven. If Clemson’s defense can return to its dominant ways, the Tigers could reestablish themselves as a playoff contender in 2025.

3. Tony White (Defensive Coordinator, Florida State)

Florida State’s dramatic fall from led to a much-needed coaching overhaul, with Tony White being brought in to fix the defense. White made a name for himself at Nebraska, leading one of the nation’s top run defenses.

His 3-3-5 scheme has proven effective at multiple stops, and he’ll look to implement it in Tallahassee. If he can quickly get the Seminoles' defense back on track, FSU could reassert itself in the ACC, and that' what Mike Norvell is counting on as the natives get restless.

4. Corey Hetherman (Defensive Coordinator, Miami)

Miami has struggled to find consistency on defense, but the hiring of Corey Hetherman signals a potential change in the winds. Hetherman, who rapidly ascended through the coaching ranks, turned Minnesota into a top-10 scoring defense last season.

Miami fans are hoping he can replicate that success in Coral Gables. If his unit can bring physicality and discipline to the Hurricanes’ defense, Miami could finally take the step forward that fans have been waiting for. Miami had the offense to be a legitimate College Football Playoff contender last year, but the defense let them down all too often on their way to a disappointing season.

5. Dana Holgorsen (Offensive Coordinator, Nebraska)

After his time as a head coach at West Virginia and Houston, Dana Holgorsen is back in a coordinator role, and Nebraska couldn't have made a bigger splash offensively. Holgorsen is one of the best offensive minds in the game, and his experience guiding high-scoring offenses could be exactly what Nebraska needs to finally step into the 21st century offensively.

Read More