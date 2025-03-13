The 5 easiest schedules in the SEC for the 2025 season

Not all SEC schedules are built the same, and in 2025, a few teams are catching serious breaks.

Whether it’s avoiding the toughest competition, getting key games at home, or facing a soft non-conference slate, these squads have a much easier path than their conference rivals.

Keep in mind some of this is based on the strength of the actual team and how they stack up against their opponents, rather than it meaning they have a free path to postseason success.

Here are the five SEC teams with the easiest schedules in 2025.

1. Missouri Tigers

Missouri dodges Georgia and LSU entirely and plays all four non-conference games at home against manageable opponents (Central Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, and UMass). As a matter of fact, Missouri won't play a road game until they travel to Auburn on October 18, on Week 8 of the season.

Missouri's 2025 Schedule:

vs. Central Arkansas (Non-Conference)

(Non-Conference) vs. Kansas (Non-Conference )

(Non-Conference vs. Louisiana (Non-Conference)

(Non-Conference) vs. South Carolina

vs. UMass (Non-Conference)

(Non-Conference) vs. Alabama

at Auburn

at Vanderbilt

vs. Texas A&M

vs. Missisippi State

at Oklahoma

at Arkansas

Their toughest SEC matchups—South Carolina, Alabama, and Texas A&M—are in Columbia, and road trips to Vanderbilt and Arkansas aren’t overly intimidating. If the Tigers can handle business at home, they have a chance to be a solid 8-4 team.

2. Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels avoid Alabama and Texas A&M while getting their toughest games — outside of Georgia — at home. Their non-conference slate is light, featuring Georgia State, The Citadel, Tulane, and Washington State—all winnable games.

Ole Miss' 2025 Schedule:

vs. Georgia State (Non-Conference)

(Non-Conference) at Kentucky

vs. Arkansas

vs. Tulane (Non-Conference)

(Non-Conference) vs. LSU

vs. Washington State (Non-Conference)

(Non-Conference) at Georgia

at Oklahoma

vs. South Carolina

The Citadel (Non-Conference)

(Non-Conference) vs. Florida

at Mississippi State

With favorable scheduling quirks, including two well-placed bye weeks, Lane Kiffin’s squad has a clear shot at a 10-win season, if they can find a way to win two-of-three against LSU, South Carolina, and Florida, all at home.

3. Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee doesn’t play LSU or Texas A&M and gets Oklahoma at home in Knoxville. Outside of a trip to Alabama, their road schedule is favorable, and their non-conference games (Syracuse, UAB, East Tennessee State, and New Mexico State) are as soft as they come.

Tennessee's 2025 Schedule:

vs. Syracuse (Non-Conference - Neutral Site)

vs. East Tennessee State (Non-Conference)

vs. Georgia

vs. UAB (Non-Conference)

at Mississippi State

vs. Arkansas

at Alabama

at Kentucky

vs. Oklahoma

vs. New Mexico State (Non-Conference)

at Florida

vs. Vanderbilt

With a loaded roster and an easy early schedule, the Vols should be able to get in that realm of 10-2.

4. Auburn Tigers

Auburn avoids LSU, plays Alabama and Georgia at home, and faces weaker road SEC opponents like Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

Auburn's 2025 Schedule:

at Baylor (Non-Conference)

(Non-Conference) vs. Ball State (Non-Conference)

(Non-Conference) vs. South Alabama ( Non-Conference)

Non-Conference) at Oklahoma

at Texas A&M

vs. Georgia

vs. Missouri

at Arkansas

vs. Kentucky

at Vanderbilt

vs. Mercer (Non-Conference)

(Non-Conference) vs. Alabama

Their non-conference slate includes Mercer, Ball State, South Alabama, and Baylor—a solid opener but not overwhelming. If Hugh Freeze’s squad takes care of home games — which they should be able to do outside of Georgia — they could be one of the surprise teams in the SEC.

5. Texas Longhorns

Texas has a few tough road tests (Georgia and Ohio State), but everything else is set up for success. They don’t play Alabama or LSU, host Texas A&M and Arkansas, and their non-conference slate outside of Ohio State is a cakewalk (UTEP, Sam Houston, and San Jose State).

Texas' 2025 Schedule:

at Ohio State (Non-Conference)

(Non-Conference) vs. San Jose State (Non-Conference)

(Non-Conference) vs. UTEP (Non-Conference)

(Non-Conference) vs. Sam Houston (Non-Conference)

(Non-Conference) at Florida

vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

at Kentucky

at Mississippi State

vs. Vanderbilt

at Georgia

vs. Arkansas

vs. Texas A&M

If they survive those just find a way to win 1-2 of those tough road games (Ohio State, Florida, or Georgia), they will be set up to make the College Football Playoff.

