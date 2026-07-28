Let’s go ahead and say it…nothing that happened in Tampa at SEC Media Days will have any effect on the wins and losses of the 2026 season. But there some interesting exchanges and reactions, and here are 5 things we learned last week. Not everything that was said was coach speak, and there are some reactions worth taking note of heading into the season.

The 5 biggest lessons from SEC Media Days

Yes, Jon Sumrall IS that intense.

In case you missed, Florida Head Coach Jon Sumrall was interrupted in his presentation by a cell phone. He responded in the most Jon Sumrall way possible.

"You would be kicked out of our team meeting. I swear. Like, you’re lucky I’m not going to throw this freaking podium right now. Like, drives me crazy. I would say who is that, but I’m not going to embarrass anybody." Jon Sumrall - SEC Media Days

In the room there was laughter, as there should have been. This wasn’t Sumrall berating a reporter, as some on social media later argued. This was a coach trying to use humor to make a point about how he runs his program. Sumrall will be one of the most intense and entertaining coaches in the SEC for the foreseeable future because this is his personality. His intensity is real and genuine, and sometimes that doesn’t lend itself to joking around very well…but the overhyped reactions to his words were a bit ridiculous.

Kalen Deboer cannot do anything right in some people’s eyes.

The Alabama Head Coach was asked a question that, quite frankly, was irrelevant. Before I explain, let’s look at the exchange.

"Reporter:



Kalen, do you think your time at Alabama will be defined by whether you win a national championship?



Kalen DeBoer:



I certainly know that that’s an important part of what’s happened in the program. So, wouldn’t doubt that if that’s the case. I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on just, helping our program be the best and trying to bring out the best in and raise the level of everyone around me, from coaching staff to our players. Um, trying to maximize what we’re capable every single day.

" Kalen Deboer - SEC Media Days

The question is irrelevant because EVERYONE knows the answer is “yes.” There are five statues of coaches outside Bryant-Denny stadium. All five coaches have ONE thing in common. Each won at least one national title in Tuscaloosa. That is what every Alabama coach since 1925 has been measured by. DeBoer did not dodge the question, he acknowledged the reality, then delivered what is a most reasonable response: that his focus is on preparing and improving his program.

That was not good enough for some talking heads and fans, especially for ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Paul Finebaum, who roasted DeBoer over his answer. Of course, both of those commentators are very good at attracting attention and generating views…but they both also know his answer is very similar to what Nick Saban would have said as well. Saban constantly preached that the end result is not the focus, but the daily work of preparing and improving to reach your highest potential. That’s what Saban’s now-famous “process” was all about.

It’s popular to be critical of Alabama right now, but it ignores the fact that Deboer is only in Year 3, and has a very talented roster to work with. Consider this caveat: Every championship Head Coach at Alabama has won a title in Year 3 or Year 4. Will Deboer accomplish that? We don’t know the answer yet, but the overboard criticism by some in the media and some in the fanbase is silly.

Pete Golding is impressive with the media.

Having never been a Head Coach before, Ole Miss’ Pete Golding was a bit of a mystery coming into his first SEC Media Days. Golding fielded questions impressively and responded with smart, genuine answers. Golding was widely thought by many in attendance to have the best week of the coaches…we’ll see if it translates on the field this fall, but it’s a strong start for the new man in Oxford.

When asked about the existence of tampering in the transfer portal recruiting, Golding responded:

"Let me put it to you this way, you're a reporter, right? Would you quit your job before interviewing for another job or being offered another job? No, nobody would. But we have a portal you can go in with a do-not-contact.. I'm going to quit my job, where I'm getting paid, and I'm going to go in and say I need a new job, in which nobody can call me to interview?" Pete Golding - SEC Media Days

His well worded statement highlights just one element of the ridiculousness of the current transfer portal system.

The Vanderbilt Commodores are expected to feel a Pavia hangover.

The Vanderbilt Commodores have experienced a serious renaissance in the last two seasons. Clark Lea has led the program to a 17-9 record in 2024 and 2025, including an impressive 10-2 campaign last season. However, the media predicted Vanderbilt to finish 13th in the league in 2026, likely meaning a record 4-8 or 5-7. The departure of QB Diego Pavia is most likely the reason.

In the three seasons prior to Pavia’s arrival in Nashville, Lea was 9-27 overall and 2-22 in conference play. It would appear that the attendees as SEC Media days expect the ‘Dores to return to pre-Pavia form in 2026.

The media knows, as we all do, that Steve Sarkisian has a Kirby Smart problem.

The Texas longhorns have, at least on paper, the most complete roster in college football. They are returning a potential star quarterback, their portal additions were impressive, and they brought in Will Muschamp to coordinate the defense at a high price tag. The elements are all there for Texas to get over the hump and win, at the very least, an SEC title.

With that said, when the media poll was released it looked familiar. Two-time defending champion Georgia was the media’s pick to win the conference. While the Bulldogs have no shortage of talent and experience themselves and are certainly worthy of the pick…the Bulldogs being picked over the Longhorns is not about the roster. It is about the head coaches. Sarkisian is 0-3 vs. Kirby Smart and only one game was close, the 2024 SEC Championship which UGA won 22-19 in overtime. The meeting last season in Austin was a 35-10 drubbing by the Dawgs. In their three SEC meetings, Sarkisian’s normally high-powered offense is averaging 14.7 points per game.

Whatever the reason, Sarkisian must find a way to score points against Smart and UGA DC Glenn Schumann…so far, he has had no answers.