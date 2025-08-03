The Alabama quarterback battle gives the Crimson Tide a unique advantage

As things currently stand, the Alabama Football team doesn't have a set starting quarterback as the battle to replace Jalen Milroe has carried into fall camp. The three contenders Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell could all start for different reasons but, in the end Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb have yet, to make an official decision on their starter.

Typically, a quarterback battle being carried into the start of fall camp is seen as a disadvantage for a couple of reasons. When a battle is going on, the first team reps are being split, which keeps the quarterback from being fully ready while also keeping the offense on the same page. For Alabama as Ryan Grubb tries to get the team ready to play within his offense getting a quarterback set would be the most ideal.

While it may be a disadvantage for the offense, Alabama not having a decision yet may actually be an advantage for the Crimson Tide's defense. After Alabama's fall practice this weekend, starting safety Keon Sabb spoke to the media, where he laid out why this battle is benefiting the defense.

"When you have one starting quarterback, you kinda get used to what looks he's giving out. With the different guys back there, it gives us a different challenge." Keon Sabb

The insight from Keon Sabb actually adds an interesting point of view to how a quarterback battle is viewed for a program. Often, you wouldn't take into account the aspects Sabb mentions as Alabama now has to react to different quarterbacks like they will throughout the season this year.

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, the defense looks to be the advantage for Alabama, which only makes the defense having an advantage even scarier. The defensive backs are arguably the best group in the Country with more pieces capable of starting than they can start. The defensive line returns a veteran group with a ton of experience with a chance to take a massive jump in their second season. At Linebacker, Alabama returns the duo of Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson who will be the heartbeat of their defense.

While the offense will hope for a clear answer soon, the defense will hope this drags out a little longer as they hope to continue getting unique looks.

More Alabama Crimson Tide News: