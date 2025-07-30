The Arch Manning hype is officially off the rails with the latest absurd comparison

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, there's one player everyone wants to talk about, and it's Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Part of the hype is the fact that he has famous family ties, while he also takes over at quarterback for one of the best offensive minds in football. Even if Arch Manning didn't have famous relatives, he'd be a highly talked about player as a former 5-star recruit.

The Texas Longhorns are being tabbed as potential National Championship winners with a loaded group of players returning. While Texas' roster is loaded, the expectations are also riding on Arch Manning living up to the lofty expectations everyone has for him.

Everyone has made their comparisons for Arch Manning, and whether they're fair or not, analysts are going to compare him to some of the biggest names.

Joel Klatt's comparison for Arch Manning is the most absurd prediction yet

While everyone has high hopes for Arch Manning, there are some comparisons that are simply too absurd to make. On Tuesday, Joel Klatt made the most ridiculous claim yet, comparing Arch Manning to Trevor Lawrence.

"He reminded me a lot of Trevor Lawrence when Trevor Lawrence was at Clemson."



The way Arch Manning's throws scare defensive coordinators earns him a spot at No. 4 among @joelklatt's Top 10 Players for the 2025 Season. pic.twitter.com/480bD0ur3N — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) July 29, 2025

Joel Klatt's claim in comparing Arch Manning to Trevor Lawrence is that the way he played in his two starts was very similar to Trevor Lawrence. In his two starts, Arch Manning went 41-60 passing for 583 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. The numbers in Manning's two starts aren't incredible by any means, and there's one clear flaw in using these stats.

Manning's only two starts have come against Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State who weren't world beaters last season. Playing against two opponents who had no chance of beating Texas should've given Manning a great platform to put up massive numbers yet, he didn't.

Comparing Arch Manning's showings to one of the best College Football quarterbacks of the 2000's in Trevor Lawrence is insane. As a True Freshman, Trevor Lawrence led his team to a National Championship and his worst season ended with Clemson losing in a College Football Playoff semifinal game.

If Arch Manning were as good as Trevor Lawrence, this wouldn't be a debate, as we'd already know the answer. Quinn Ewers dealt with injuries last season and struggled when healthy, and if Texas felt that Manning was as good as Arch Manning, he never would've given up the starting job especially as the rest of the roster was National Championship level.

This season, Arch Manning will have to live up to lofty expectations, and he'll have a bigger spotlight than any other player in the Country this season, whether it's fair or not.

More Texas Longhorns News: