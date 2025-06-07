The Auburn Tigers committed the most egregious error on the recruiting trail

This weekend, the Auburn Tigers got another massive group of recruits on campus as Hugh Freeze looks to add to Auburn's recruiting class. While the on-field results haven't been what Auburn fans would've hoped for, Hugh Freeze will always be on of the Nation's best on the recruiting trail and he's proven time and time again.

As the Auburn prepared for their massive weekend which could determine just how high the Tigers finish in this class, one recruit stood out the most. 5-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho arrived on campus and for Hugh Freeze, landing a player with as loaded of a talent profile as Iheanacho could be program changing.

Auburn commits massive mistake with 5-star Immanuel Iheanacho

When Immanuel Iheanacho sat down at dinner he was quickly realized something wasn't right and it was sitting there right in front of him.

While it likely won't mean anything in the recruitment of Immanuel Iheanacho, the Tigers' spelling mistake is a funny moment. As Hugh Freeze talks about attention to detail, one of his staff members definitely missed that memo. As Hugh Freeze and his staff sell the Iheanacho family on the school itself, one of its staff members made a spelling error.

The Auburn Tigers were lucky enough to get Immanuel Iheanacho on the day that the 5-star recruit trimmed his list of schools down to 4 including Auburn, LSU, Oregon, and Penn State. As of late this is trending toward being a battle between the LSU Tigers and the Oregon Ducks but, any recruiting visit could flip a recruitment in a different direction.

Immanuel Iheanacho ranks as the Nation's 3rd ranked player, the 2nd ranked offensive tackle in the Class, and the top player out of Maryland. The 5-star recruit plans on announcing his decision in August after taking his official visit.

