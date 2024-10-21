The Big 12 continues to be the most entertaining conference in America
Coming into the season we knew how entertaining the Big 12 could be and going into week nine of the 2024 season, and it continues to be the most entertaining conference in America. Week eight lived up to the craziness that is the Big 12 from BYU with the near walkoff touchdown against Oklahoma State to undefeated Iowa State needing every bit of the clock to beat a struggline UCF team. Every week in this conference brings great excitement and the unknown happens.
Colorado is living up to the Prime hype and finds themselves near the top of the conference after a surprising blowout of Arizona and a vast improvement of this Buffaloes' defense. Just when it seems you have this conference figured out another wild event happens such as a struggling Baylor going into a tough environment in Lubbock and housing Texas Tech. Then you have a Kansas State team who is really looking the part of playoff contender since the bad loss in Provo.
I doubt anybody had two undefeated teams in the Big 12 going into week nine of the season and there are four other teams with only one loss in conference play.
Despite this being a conference considered second rate among the Power Four conferences, right now there is an argument that there should be two playoff teams from this conference depending how the rest of this conference season plays out. Even in Week nine of the regular season where it's not the sexiest schedule we get a late night Cincinati-Colorado matchup that has huge conference implications.
The SEC and the Big 10 are the two big dogs at the Power Four table, but the Big 12 is right there with them in quality weekly matchups and unpredictability. Clearly the other two conferences might be better at the top but from top to bottom there isn't a better conference than what the Big 12 is this season. The next five weeks should be epic and hopefully everyone is appreciating what this newly realligned conference is.