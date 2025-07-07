The biggest thorn in Texas' side won't stop poking the Longhorns

The last several years have been a steady climb for the Texas Longhorns as Steve Sarkisian has taken the program from a laughing stock to a program built to win a National Championship. While Texas appears to be building toward a National Championship, a thorn has started to poke the Longhorns in the side.

While the Longhorns left the Big 12, their rivals aren't all in the rearview mirror especially the ones in their backyard. The Texas Tech Red Raiders recent surge on the recruiting trail poses a serious threat to the Longhorns momentum. This Winter, Texas Tech brought in arguably the best transfer portal class in the Country beating out several blue bloods along the way.

The transfer portal class may not have been a massive concern for the Longhorns fanbase but, it sent a signal. After playing for Texas Tech in the early 2000's Cody Campbell has become one of the most important alumni for Texas Tech building an oil Empire and helping lead the program in this NIL era.

After a loss this season, a fan asked Cody Campbell to buy the team an offensive line to which he agreed. This offseason, the Red Raiders brought in a new starting duo at offensive tackle fulfilling the promise.

I will. — Cody Campbell (@CodyC64) November 10, 2024

Building an offensive line didn't just start or end with the transfer portal however, as it's more sustainable to build a team long term through traditional recruiting. This weekend, Texas Tech showed the Longhorns why they should be worried landing elite 5-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo over Texas thanks in part to NIL and Revenue Sharing.

Texas Tech’s latest recruiting coup: Felix Ojo, the highest ranked prospect the Red Raiders have ever landed. Sources tell @TheAthletic Ojo agreed to a 3-year, $2.3 million deal. Reporting with @Williams_Justin & @skhanjr on Texas Tech's big get: https://t.co/U8FFGnN0ye — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 6, 2025

The Red Raiders run on the recruiting trail may not be done yet however, as Texas Tech continues to pick up crystal ball predictions this time for the Nation's top player in the 2027 recruiting class LaDamion Guyton.

NEW: Rivals’ @samspiegs has logged an expert prediction for Texas Tech to land 2027 5-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton🌵



Guyton is Rivals’ No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 class.



Read: https://t.co/rpvnhTTjEb pic.twitter.com/BrOWdsEQIX — Rivals (@Rivals) July 7, 2025

The news is massive for Texas Tech and another example of the program flexing it's muscles proving they're here to stay on the recruiting trail. While Texas Tech looks to be building toward being a dominant force on the recruiting trail, Texas fans are skeptical. One Texas fan voiced how the Red Raiders will need to do this for several years to which Cody Campbell had an incredible response.

I’m not going anywhere, bub. — Cody Campbell (@CodyC64) July 7, 2025

If Cody Campbell is here to stay for Texas Tech, the Red Raiders have a unique chance to build themselves into one of the most talented programs in the Country. If the Red Raiders land Guyton, it would be another blow to some of the biggest programs in the Country allowing Texas Tech to reaffirm it's status once again.

