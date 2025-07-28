The boldest claim of the offseason might belong to Brent Venables

The 2024 season was a disaster for the Oklahoma Sooners as they transitioned from the Big 12 to the SEC. The Sooners followed up a 10-3 season with a 6-7 season which may end up putting Brent Venables on the hot seat. The biggest issue for the Sooners last season was the offense which resulted in Venables parting ways with his offensive coordinator Seth Littrell.

The Sooners pushed Dillon Gabriel out to make way for former 5-star recruit Jackson Arnold, which didn't go according to plan. Arnold and Michael Hawkins ended up splitting time but neither was able to find success running the offense. The quarterback struggles were in part caused by the Sooners' young offensive line and injuries that wiped out the wide receiver room.

This offseason, Brent Venables went to work building an offense that should rebound from last season. Washington State's Ben Arbuckle was hired as the new offensive coordinator, and he was able to help the team land its star quarterback, John Mateer. In the Spring, John Mateer was gifted an incredible running back in Cal transfer Jaydn Ott.

Oklahoma now has an offense that's capable of going on a run in the SEC but, all of the pieces will need to gel in order for this team to reach its potential. While this group will need to prove itself, Brent Venables is all-in on the offense he's built to say the very least.

Brent Venables’ wild confidence in Oklahoma’s offense raises eyebrows and expectations

While the Oklahoma offense will need to prove itself, Brent Venables fully believes this team is ready to put together an incredible season, setting shockingly high expectations for his team.

"This will be more like the ’23 season, where we were top 5 in the nation in every offensive category. We’re in a much different place (compared to a year ago), a different team completely." Brent Venables

While Oklahoma's offense may improve leaps and bounds from where it finished the season last year, this group finishing in the Top 5 nationally would truly be a shock. In the SEC, unless you are loaded on offense, it's impossible to finish in the Top 5 with how talented the defenses are.

Last season, the Sooners finished 119th in passing yards per game with 175.8 yards per game, 76th in rushing yards per game with 155.2 per game, and 100th in points with 24 per game. In order to finish in the top 5 in each category, this offense is going to have to take a massive leap.

This offense should easily improve in each category, but even if they fall short of Brent Venables' bold claims, it'll be an impressive turnaround. John Matter's rushing ability, paired with the ability Jaydn Ott has, will easily let this group take a jump on the rushing end. Mateer is a great passer but, the improvement on the offensive line, along with a healthy receiving core, will let the offense take a massive leap.

