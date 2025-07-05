The Michigan Wolverines concluded the 2024 season with an 8-5 record, culminating in a victory in the Reliaquest Bowl against Alabama. This followed their perfect 2023 season, in which they claimed the National Championship. As they approach the 2025 campaign, all indications suggest that Michigan will be turning to a true freshman quarterback to lead the team.

Bryce Underwood, the top overall recruit in the class of 2025, has made an immediate impact since arriving on campus. Underwood is poised to enhance a Michigan passing game that underperformed last season, ranking fifth-worst in the nation with an average of 129.1 yards per game on 190 total completions.

The Wolverines will unveil a new offensive look this year, spearheaded by offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. Lindsey and Underwood are expected to revamp the offense, aiming to diversify their play-calling and spread the ball more effectively across the field.

Bryce Underwood is a true dual threat quarterback as he had an incredibly impressive high school career, amassing nearly 13,000 all-purpose yards and 179 touchdowns. At 6'4" and weighing 207 pounds, he clocked a 4.58 40-yard dash and embodies Lindsey's physical style of play. He is a relentless worker, constantly in the facility, reviewing film and the playbook. Underwood will also benefit from the support of several returning starters on offense this season.

Key players, such as Kendrick Bell and Peyton O'Leary, are poised to play significant roles in Underwood's development. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes will provide support to the young quarterback as a seasoned running back. Additionally, Max Bredeson, a returning team captain, is likely to serve as a reliable safety blanket for the young quarterback early in the season.

Injuries and poor play plagued the Wolverines last year, as quarterback Davis Warren is coming back from an ACL tear. If the team can maintain good health, they have the potential to be one of the best in the nation, especially if Bryce Underwood can hit his ceiling as the country’s top freshman quarterback. While Underwood may experience some growing pains initially, he is expected to quickly find his rhythm and lead Michigan back into contention for the National Title.

