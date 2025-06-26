Breaking down Michigan’s Quarterback situation heading into Summer Practice

The 2024 season was a massive step back for the Michigan Wolverines coming off of their National Championship season. Aside from losing a ton of elite talent and Jim Harbaugh to the NFL, the Wolverines big issue was the fact that none of their quarterbacks were able to play at a high enough level. Davis Warren, Alex Orji, and Jack Tuttle were all given a chance to take hold of the starting job but, constant struggles ended up defining Michigan's season.

Coming off of such a nightmare season, the Wolverines went out to try and ensure they won't go through another season like last year. The biggest news and addition came when Michigan went all-in with a massive NIL offer to In-State quarterback Bryce Underwood flipping the Nation's top ranked recruit from LSU. The Wolverines also went out and added Fresno State QB Mikey Keene giving the team experience at the position.

This Spring, Mikey Keene was still recovering from injury which left him sidelined for all 15 Spring practices. This left Bryce Underwood, Davis Warren, and Jadyn Davis all competing for the starting role. The uncertainty at the position especially with Keene led the Wolverines back into the transfer portal where they added Jake Garcia who brings experience of his own.

While Jake Garcia and Davis Warren have experience and Jadyn Davis has a ton of potential, this is clearly a battle between Bryce Underwood and Mikey Keene.

When Summer practice begins, Bryce Underwood will likely be the front runner to start for the Wolverines but, he'll need to truly earn it. As the Wolverines went all-in to land Bryce Underwood, they'll likely want to get him on the field as soon as possible as he's the most talented quarterback they have.

The downside to starting Bryce Underwood is that you don't want to hamper his development by playing him too soon or without the right pieces around him. The Wolverines rolled the dice at the wide receiver position bringing in Anthony Simpson and Donaven McCulley who suffered injuries last year but, have produced in the past. Marlin Klein is tasked with replacing Colston Loveland but, to this point in his career, he hasn't shown he can reach the levels Loveland reached.

The best scenario for the Wolverines in the short term and for the future of the program may be easing Bryce Underwood into the starting role. The schedule doesn't give many easy matchups but, playing Underwood in certain packages before making him the full-time starter after the Oklahoma game could be the best approach.

This positional battle may not be solved until the end of Summer practice but, it'll be one of the most interesting storylines to follow in the lead up to the season.

