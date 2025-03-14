Alabama football is entering a new era in 2025. With Kalen DeBoer heading into his second season at the helm, the expectations remain the same—win the SEC, compete for a national championship, and maintain the program’s reputation as a powerhouse.

But with a brutal schedule and major questions at quarterback, this could be a year where things swing wildly in either direction.

Here's a look at the ceiling and floor for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2025.

2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule

August 30 – at Florida State

– at Florida State September 6 – vs. Louisiana-Monroe

– vs. Louisiana-Monroe September 13 – vs. Wisconsin

– vs. Wisconsin September 27 – at Georgia

– at Georgia October 4 – vs. Vanderbilt

– vs. Vanderbilt October 11 – at Missouri

– at Missouri October 18 – vs. Tennessee

– vs. Tennessee October 25 – at South Carolina

– at South Carolina November 8 – vs. LSU

– vs. LSU November 15 – vs. Oklahoma

– vs. Oklahoma November 22 – vs. Eastern Illinois

– vs. Eastern Illinois November 29 – at Auburn

The Ceiling for Alabama

If everything clicks, Alabama has a real shot at running through this schedule with minimal damage. You've got a few tough games on the schedule, for sure. At Georgia, vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina, and vs. LSU are all games that will have close point spreads. That being said, you've got some advantages by hosting WIsconsin, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma. Plus, a trip to Missouri isn't that concerning.

At best, it feels like the ceiling for Alabama is 10-2. Even if everything clicks, that's not an easy schedule and I don't see the Crimson Tide beating Georgia in Athens. After that, you've got to believe that they're losing at least one more, and that would be at best.

The Floor for Alabama

While the ceiling is a College Football Playoff berth — and possible trip to Atlanta — there is still a chance that the Crimson Tide fall quite below their standard in 2025. There are four games that could be worriesome, as we laid out above, and honestly, that's where we're going to set the floor. Is there a world where Alabama goes less than 8-4? Yes. But, it's still Alabama and we're not going to predict a floor less than that, so we'll set it there at 8-4, most likely seeing them finish right around that 9-3 range.

Biggest questions for 2025

Who's the starting quarterback?

Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and 5-star freshman Keelon Russell are all battling for that starting job. Right now, we would give Simpson the best chance at winning the job.

Can the defense improve?

Alabama needs the defense to take another step forward in 2025. With key departures — perhaps none bigger than Jihaad Campbell — they've got some work to do in that category, for sure. They brought in Kane Wommack to run the defense, and honestly, 2024 was a mixed bag.

Is the offensive line where they need it to be?

Alabama returns three starters on the offensive line, but depth is a question mark.

If things go south, will Alabama fans turn on Kalen DeBoer?

Alabama fans were already ready to turn on Kalen DeBoer last season after a few shortcomings. I'd imagine that will heat up this season if things don't turn around.

