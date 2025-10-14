The End of an Era: Why the James Franklin firing was inevitable

For the first time in over a decade, Penn State football woke up without James Franklin at the helm.

After a 12-year tenure in State College, it was reported that Franklin would not be returning to Penn State as the head coach.

The firing was abrupt, coming on the heels of back-to-back losses to UCLA and Northwestern. While the 3-3 record did not merely define Franklin’s time at Penn State, it did point to deeper concerns that Athletic Director Pat Kraft ultimately chose to address.

For many Penn State fans, Franklin will be remembered in a multitude of ways. For his ambition to raise the standard at Penn State, which brought the Nittany Lions out of the scandalous past. For his relentless and extensive recruiting background that held true to the standard: “The best in PA, stay in PA.”

But more significantly, for his persistent failure to win the games that mattered most—a damning 4-21 record that will forever define his career with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

In spite of all the statistics and narratives, Franklin will always remain at the core of recent Penn State football. To pull the trigger meant to end an era. New beginnings are upon us in Happy Valley.

Where did it all go wrong?

If it came down to a losing track record, Franklin would have been out a long while ago. Despite the grueling big game record, he did a good job of winning. Franklin's long tenure produced ten winning seasons with a 104-45 record. In 2016, he won the Big Ten Championship and won bowl games, including the Pinstripe Bowl, Fiesta Bowl (twice), and Rose Bowl.

Last season, Franklin came one play away from possibly reaching the national title after losing at the wire to Notre Dame. That was the start of his dooming fate.

Penn State opened its season 3-0, with comfortable wins over Nevada, FIU, and Villanova at home. Then came the real test, a visit from the No. 6 Oregon Ducks. What followed was heartbreak. Drew Allar’s interception sealed a 30-24 loss in double overtime. its

It was yet another reminder…

“Franklin cannot win a big game – it’s time for him to go.”

Penn State had never looked completely in sync through the first three games, but this one costed pride and dignity. All James Franklin had to fight for was out the window.

The stigma surrounding a man who yet again failed to win when the lights shone the brightest, was one of pure defeat. Franklin stared ahead, watching the Ducks parade toward the Penn State student section as he took in sights of a distraught Beaver Stadium.

Oregon takes it 30-24. James Franklin stood motionless postgame staring out into the distance. pic.twitter.com/zrBDH8gka9 — Lyle Alenstein (@LAlenstein) September 28, 2025

The look in his eyes painted the picture of someone second guessing. Taking a glimpse into the future. Franklin knew his clock was rapidly ticking.

The next week, Penn State looked to rebound against UCLA. What followed was the collapse of an already defeated coach who had lost not only himself, but the entire locker room.

Penn State lost 42-37 to the previously winless UCLA Bruins. The Nittany Lions were 3-2 and unranked for the first time since Week 2 in the 2022 season. Once more, Franklin stared at his future before leaving the field.

James Franklin stares at the field. His daughter comes over and gives him a hug.



No doubt the worst loss in the Franklin era. One of the worst in program history. pic.twitter.com/0gJLIqkFkf — Chase Fisher (@chase_fisher4) October 4, 2025

The final loss had done it. Penn State welcomed Northwestern to Beaver Stadium, and the collapse was on full display. More of the same woes that had initially caused concern remained. Franklin once more stood with a blank expression, hands on his hips, watching and listening to the mass of fans calling for his job.

Fire Franklin chants erupt as Northwestern hands Penn State it's 3rd straight loss #WeAre #PennState pic.twitter.com/Y48GRYhdHG — Basic Blues Nation (@BasicBlues) October 11, 2025

After the game, it was another despairing presser where this time Franklin had looked as if he took a real beating. One could say, the last of it.

“But to me, ultimately, it’s about the guys. It’s about the guys in the locker room. And they’re hurting in there. I’d do anything I could to take that hurt away from them. But like I told them, we’ve got to stick together. We’ve got to tune out all the noise, and we’ve got to get to work. That’s the only answer: get to work. We’ve had some adversity in the past. Not like this. We’re going to get to work.”

That was Franklin’s response to the question of whether or not he still wanted to be the coach of Penn State.

In the end, that was all she wrote. Franklin sealed his fate. The relationship was no longer working. Penn State has an unbelievable 3-3 record, and James Franklin has lost his own pride. It was over.

This truly destined pairing between Coach James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions was compatible for a very long time. However, it was no longer intact.

Coach Franklin was no longer the buoyant leader that he used to be. While it hurts the recruiting trail, the players, and maybe even some fans. It is a wound that will, in time, be fixed.

Penn State’s season is likely heading in the direction of a rebuild, but the outlook remains optimistic. For all Franklin gave, and all that Penn State demanded, the two were no longer built to win together.

