The ESPYs gave Lee Corso the heartwarming tribute he truly deserves

On Wednesday Night, ESPN hosted its annual sports awards show "The ESPYs" handing out awards to some of the best athletes, teams, and moments of the year. Occasionally, the ESPYs will honor certain special individuals with tributes that are always incredibly moving. During the first week of College Football, the world will say goodbye to Lee Corso as the legendary analyst will be a part of one final College GameDay show.

As the legend brings an incredible career to an end, ESPN and the ESPYs decided to give Lee Corso his special moment. Lee Corso was joined on stage by his College GameDay counterparts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee while an incredible tribute video highlighting his career was played.

After the tribute, the USC Trojan marching band came on the stage playing the iconic sound from ESPN College GameDay, sporting Lee Corso headgear and holding Lee Corso signs before putting the Trojan helmet on the college football icon so he could throw up the V for Victory.

If anyone is deserving of an incredible send-off off it's Lee Corso, who has become a part of every College Football fan's life, helping prepare everyone for the day of games. Lee Corso started his career with ESPN in 1987 as an analyst on their new show College GameDay, which would go on to become must-watch TV every weekend.

This fall, Lee Corso will be a part of one final College GameDay show as the crew will head to Columbus, Ohio, for Texas Vs Ohio State. The location is significant as Lee Corso started making his headgear picks by donning the Brutus the Buckeye headgear and the rest was history. Lee Corso's final show will truly be his perfect tribute but, the tribute the ESPY's gave him was incredible.

More College Football News: