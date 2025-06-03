The heir to Arch Manning at Texas could be the son of another former Hall of Famer

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, there may not be a bigger story than Arch Manning taking the reins of the offense at Texas. Fans have heard about Arch Manning for years dating back to his recruitment and while each season Arch Manning has given everyone a glimpse of what could come, but, this season the Hype Train officially gets moving with Manning assuming the starting role.

Based on what everyone has seen at this point, many are declaring that Arch Manning is a Heisman front-runner and could be the 1st Overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if he chooses to declare. Whether Arch Manning declares for the NFL Draft or not, the Longhorns will start to stack quarterbacks behind him for the future.

The potential next quarterback for the Longhorns is likely either current Freshman KJ Lacey a former top recruit out of Alabama or 2026 commit Dia Bell who's a Top 10 recruit in the 2026 recruiting class. While Lacey and Bell are two of the front runners for the role, a quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class is a fun name to follow.

Gunner Rivers visits the Texas Longhorns continuing NFL pipeline

Steve Sarkisian may have an affinity for the sons of former NFL Superstars as Gunner Rivers who is the son of Phillip Rivers took a visit to Texas this weekend.

Gunner Rivers is a 2027 recruit, meaning that barring a reclassification, his signing day is a long time away. As things currently stand, Rivers is the 57th ranked player in the class, the 7th ranked quarterback, and the top ranked player out of Alabama.

Texas fans have to feel good about their chances with Gunner Rivers if the Longhorns truly look to push for a commitment. Phillip Rivers will be well aware of Steve Sarkisian's long history of developing quarterbacks which will constantly make Texas a factor in any recruitment. As the class continues to take shape, the Longhorns will remain a factor in the recruitment of Rivers.

