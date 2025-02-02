The hits just keep on coming for Ohio State after national title run

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a national championship run, but getting back to the pinnacle of college football won't be easy in 2025.

Fresh off the national championship, you’d think Ohio State would be riding high without a care in the world. But as it turns out, the Buckeyes are facing a bit of turbulence heading into the 2025 season.

First, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles packed his bags to leave for Big Ten rival Penn State, and now, offensive line coach Justin Frye is heading to the NFL to join the Arizona Cardinals’ staff​. On the same day, it was reported that Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly would also be leaving to become the Offensive Coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Frye, who spent the last three seasons in Columbus, played a big part in molding Ohio State’s offensive line, helping pave the way for their title run. His departure leaves a noticeable gap on the coaching staff, and Ryan Day will have to work quickly to find a replacement who can maintain that high standard.

But coaching changes aren’t the only challenge the Buckeyes are dealing with. They’re also saying goodbye to key players who were instrumental in their championship season. Quarterback Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, and TreVeyon Henderson, as well as seven starters on defense, are all moving on, leaving big shoes to fill. Losing this much talent on both the field and the sidelines might seem like a recipe for a rebuilding year — but this is Ohio State we're talking about.

Despite all of this upheaval, Ohio State remains the odds-on favorite to win the 2025-26 national championship. That’s right—even with the coaching shake-ups and roster turnover, the Buckeyes are still expected to dominate.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about a Julian Sayin-led team in 2025 combined with the return of Jeremiah Smith, but don't believe for a second that there won't be contenders — particularly names like Penn State and Oregon in the Big Ten — that have the firepower, talent, and coaching experience to knock the Buckeyes off next fall.

