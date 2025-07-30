The Hot Seats no one’s talking about in College Football: Trent Dilfer may be the first to fall

One of the biggest talking points ahead of every College Football season is over which coaches may be the first to get fired. Oftentimes, the big name head coaches are the first ones to be brought up in the conversation but, they're harder for programs to fire as they come with a bigger buyouts. While there isn't always a ton of turnover with the bigger programs, there's always activity in the coaching carousel.

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, there's a big group of schools that could be nearing a coaching change yet, they aren't being talked about enough. Whether it's a Power 4 program with middling results or a Group of 5 program that isn't getting what it hoped for, it's easy to project tons of coaches being fired.

Heading into the season, these 10 Head Coaches stand out as they could be coaching their final season with their current programs.

Pat Narduzzi - Pittsburgh

During his long tenure at Pittsburgh, Pat Narduzzi has put together some successful runs but, his tenure could be nearing its end. The last two seasons have left plenty to be desired with a 10-15 record overall and a 5-11 record in ACC play. While Narduzzi has had successful runs at Pittsburgh, he only would've made the 12-team playoff once which could lead the program in a different direction.

Trent Dilfer - UAB

While big name head coaches have worked other places around the Country, UAB's move to hire Trent Dilfer has been an abject failure, making it shocking he's still at the helm. After taking over a program coming off a 7-6 season, Dilfer has managed just 7 wins over two seasons with a 7-17 record and a 6-11 record in Conference play. Last season, Dilfer went through a 6 game losing streak, and if it happens again, the Blazers will be moving on.

Justin Wilcox - California

While Cal was one of the most fun stories of the beginning of the season in 2024, the Golden Bears finished with a 6-7 record on the season. Given that Wilcox had a great quarterback in Fernando Mendoza and an explosive back in Jaydn Ott, this team easily should've posted a better record. Wilcox's last winning season came in 2019, and as each year passes, it becomes clearer that he may not be the man for the job.

Tony Elliott - Virginia

After an incredible run as Clemson's offensive coordinator, Tony Elliott opted to stay in the ACC, taking the job of coaching the Virginia Cavaliers. The results early on have been abysmal as Elliott has gone 11-23 with a 6-17 record in Conference play over this three-year run. Elliott's contract runs through 2028 meaning that if he has another poor season, the Cavaliers will have to make a choice on if he's the right man for the job.

Greg Schiano - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

While Greg Schiano is a beloved figure at Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights will need to realize at some point that the results need to get better. In his second tenure leading the program, Schiano is 26-34 with a 13-32 record in Big Ten play. The last two seasons have been steps forward but, the Scarlet Knights still only finished 7-6 each season. If Rutgers has another rough season, it wouldn't come as a total shock if the two parties parted ways.

Chris Creighton - Eastern Michigan

Heading into his 12th season at Eastern Michigan, Chris Creighton could be nearing the end of his long run leading the program. Overall, Creighton has a career record of 57-75, leading the Eagles along with a 33-53 record in the MAC. In 2021, Creighton signed an extension running through the end of this season which makes it much easier for the program to move on.

Sonny Cumbie - Louisiana Tech

There may not be a coach on a hotter seat heading into the 2025 season than Louisiana Tech Head Coach Sonny Cumbie. Through three seasons, Cumbie has posted a 11-26 record with an 8-16 record in Conference play. This past season was Cumbie's most successful yet however, the 5-8 record while going 4-4 in Conference USA isn't the most encouraging. As the program prepares for its move to the Sun Belt, if Cumbie can't prove he's the right coach moving forward, he'll likely find himself looking for a new job.

Timmy Chang - Hawaii

Former Hawaii quarterback Timmy Chang may be proving why program greats shouldn't try their hand at coming back to coach. Through three seasons at Hawaii, Tommy Chang has gone 13-25 with an 8-15 record in Mountain West play, going under .500 in each season. Chang's contract only runs through the end of the 2027 season, which could keep him around, but another poor season will be tough to defend for the fanbase and the program.

Tim Beck - Coastal Carolina

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have experienced a ton of success despite being one of the more recent programs to join the FBS. After Jamey Chadwell jumped to Liberty, the Chanticleers hired long time Offensive Coordinator Tim Beck from NC State. Early on, Beck may have proven he's better as an assistant than a Head Coach as he's posted a 14-12 record with an 8-8 record Sun Belt. After finishing with the first losing record in Conference play since 2019, Coastal will want Beck to rebound otherwise they could be moving on.

Ricky Rahne - Old Dominion

After an impressive run at Penn State, Ricky Rahne was picked by the Old Dominion Monarchs to lead the program. Rahne's debut ended up being delayed as the Monarchs didn't play in the pandemic-shortened season. Ever since getting his start, the Monarchs haven't had a ton of success with a 20-30 record overall and a 16-16 record in Sun Belt play. Rahne's contract only runs through the end of the 2026 season, meaning if the team doesn't have a better run, they could move on.

