The Iamaleava family just can't stay out of the college football spotlight

The Iamaleava name has become synonymous with college football drama over the last month, and the saga isn't over yet.

What started as a tense exit for Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee has snowballed into a full-blown family soap opera, with his younger brother now entering the transfer portal as well.

Nico’s transfer to UCLA has dominated headlines, and not in a flattering way. His departure from Knoxville was messy. There were reported NIL demands, a skipped practice, and public criticism from big names across the industry. Tennessee moved on quickly, and so did Nico—quietly committing to UCLA after several other programs backed off.

But even with the dust starting to settle, the spotlight hasn’t left the family. Because now, here comes Madden Iamaleava.

Nico's brother may be set to join him after all

According to a new report from On3, Nico’s younger brother Madden, who just finished spring ball at Arkansas, is officially entering the transfer portal. And while nothing has been confirmed yet, UCLA is suddenly a very logical next stop.

It’s worth remembering that Madden was originally committed to UCLA before flipping to Arkansas back in December. But now that Nico is back in Los Angeles, the door is wide open for a reunion. The timing also raises eyebrows as Madden’s decision to transfer comes just days after Nico's move to UCLA became public knowledge.

Madden was a 4-star recruit in the 2025 class and ranked among the top 25 quarterbacks nationally. While he’s not as high-profile as his brother, he’s still a talented prospect who will attract attention. Still, with his last name and timing of this portal entry, it's hard not to connect the dots.

If he does end up joining Nico in Westwood, it will only add to the ever-growing storyline surrounding the Iamaleava family and their journey through college football. From Tennessee to Arkansas to UCLA, and from NIL debates to quarterback room shakeups, the Iamaleava name is now one of the most talked-about in the sport—and probably not for reasons that you'd want.

