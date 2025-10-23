The importance of Missouri keeping Eli Drinkwitz in Columbia

Just as important as it is for programs to find the right coach after firing it is equally important for a program to keep their coach from moving to another opportunity and that is where we are currently with Missouri and Eli Drinkwitz. He was able to get himself off the hot seat and has led the Tigers to two straight 10+ win seasons in a row and has them in prime position to make the playoff as we get to the end of October. Many thought they would fall off in 2025, but only have one loss on the season and gave Alabama all they wanted in that game.

The success Coach Drink has brought to Columbia as of late despite not being a contender will put him high on most team's wish lists that are looking for a coach. It will be very important for the Mizzou Football program if he can tell the likes of possibly Penn State, Florida, and other programs that might open up no and that he is happy in Columbia.

The task may be hard as honestly winning football may be easier in Gainesville or Happy Valley at least from a question of prestige. It may be harder to consistently win at Missouri, but consistently winning even if it does not involve a playoff appearance will keep the fan base happy and elevate him to hero status.

It seems he is very happy where he is at currently and his unique personality seems to fit the program well, but it may be hard for him to stay there depending on who comes calling. Right now, the Tigers are on the verge of moving from that mid-tier level to a true contender and that is what makes Eli such a special coach.

Not everyone is cut out to have a program like Missouri consistently near playoff contention. Beating a ranked Vanderbilt team Saturday would get him that much closer to breaking that playoff glass ceiling and further put him on the level as one of the most coveted in the country both where he is and all places in search of their next.

