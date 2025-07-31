The Jim Thorpe Award completely snubs the Nation's best secondary

Fall camps have begun across the Country and as the season nears, everyone is scouting their roster to see who may be in line for a massive season. Each summer, the Preseason Award Watch Lists are revealed which gives everyone a good look into the best players at each position. While the lists aren't a finalists list that can't be change or an indictment on the players left off of them, it's a great look at the opinion of a position Nationally.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame revealed its Watch List for the 2025 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award naming 35 players to watch for.

OSHOF reveals the 2025 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List, including 35 standout defensive backs named as preseason candidates to watch out for this upcoming season! - https://t.co/h3I6iUivA5 pic.twitter.com/Fy9SJ8N9nT — Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (@jimthorpeaward) July 30, 2025

While it's hard to argue with any of the players named to the Thorpe Watch List, there's a clear team missing that should have been named to the Watch List. Heading into the 2025 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide may have the best secondary in the Country yet, not a single one of their players was named to the list.

Cornerback Domani Jackson is the player that deserved a nomination the most as he's one of the best cornerbacks in the Country. In 2024, Jackson was targeted 50 times allowing just 27 catches for just 311 yards while matching up with some of the best receivers in the Country. Jackson will need to improve as a tackler this season but, he's one of the best in coverage.

Safety Keon Sabb has a great chance to end the season as the biggest snub but, injuries last season hurt his chances of being a Preseason Nominee. Prior to his injury, Sabb racked up 39 tackles, 2 interceptions, a touchdown, and 4 pass breakups in 6 full games and the one he was injured in.

Bray Hubbard is the Alabama defensive back with the highest upside to make the finalists list after replacing Keon Sabb. Hubbard came into a full time role in the Tennessee game finishing the year with 57 tackles, a forced fumble, and 3 interceptions looking like the next star at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide's secondary also has several other key pieces that could end up taking the next step which would make them contenders for the Thorpe Award. Zabien Brown played a ton as a True Freshman at corner and with the tools he showed it wouldn't surprise anyone if he became one of the best corners in the Country. Cam Calhoun transferred in this offseason and could make an instant impact like he made at Utah. DaShawn Jones will fill Alabama's HUSKY position which will allow him the chance to make a ton of plays.

The Alabama secondary now gets to play with a chip on it's shoulder and if this group can live up to the hype, we may see a Nick Saban level defense back in Tuscaloosa.

More Alabama Crimson Tide News: