The Minnesota Golden Gophers have the talent to be the surprise team in the Big Ten

In the first season of the expanded College Football Playoff, Indiana and SMU proved that anyone can pull off a surprise run no one saw coming to make the College Football Playoff. Heading into the second season in this format, everyone is looking around the Country making their best guess as to who could be the next team to shock everyone making the College Football Playoff.

When you look at a Conference like the Big Ten, there are the elite of the elite teams like Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State and then everyone else. Among the schools that could emerging from the packed field are the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Under PJ Fleck, Minnesota has shown the ability to pop up and shock everyone in the Conference with an 11-2 season in 2019 while they've been a middle of the road team in the Big Ten since. Last season Minnesota went 8-5 and if the Golden Gophers can flip a few results they could find themselves in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The biggest question for the Golden Gophers is at the quarterback position as Max Brosmer is off to the NFL. Drake Lindsey appears to be the starter after he held off Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron this Spring. The inexperience with Lindsey is a question as he's attempted just 5 passes in his career thus far.

While Minnesota has a reason to be concerned at the quarterback position, they couldn't be in a better position at the running back position. Darius Taylor is one of the most explosive playmakers in the Country, and he contributes as a rusher and a receiver, picking up 986 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground and 350 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. As Minnesota looks to break in a new a quarterback, having a safety valve like Taylor will make Lindsey's job much easier.

On the defensive front, Anthony Smith returns after leading the group with 6 sacks, giving the team a solid pass rush presence. In the middle of the defense, Minnesota loses leading tackler Cody Lindenberg but, returns second leading tackler Maverick Baranowski and adds Oklahoma State star Jeff Roberson.

PJ Fleck always does an outstanding job with his secondary, but it often flies under the radar. This offseason, Minnesota added a pair of transfers to the starting lineup, which will ensure this remains a solid defensive backfield. Kerry Brown, Za'Quan Bryan, and Koi Perich all return, which will keep continuity in the backend.

Koi Perich is the key piece for this defense as one of the best defensive playmakers in the Country. As a True Freshman, Perich racked up 46 tackles, 2 pass deflections, and a team leading 5 interceptions. In coverage, Koi Perich was outstanding, playing 260 coverage snaps without allowing a touchdown.

The schedule isn't easy for Minnesota as the Golden Gophers will face off against Ohio State and Oregon which isn't any easy task for any team. Whether or not this team has the talent to make a serious run at the College Football Playoff remains to be seen but, this team has the talent to shake up the Big Ten.

