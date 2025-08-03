The Minnesota Golden Gophers may have the next Travis Hunter on their hands

In 2024, the Minnesota Golden Gophers bounced back with an 8-5 season where they went 5-4 in Big Ten play. Heading into 2025, the Golden Gophers will look to take another step into College Football Playoff contention and they'll lean on 10 returning starters in the chase for the Playoff. Among the key returning pieces for Minnesota is Sophomore Koi Perich who may be the program's biggest star.

As a True Freshman, Koi Perich solidified himself as one of the biggest rising stars in the Country, making an impact in several ways. Perich appeared in all 13 games but only started three, which was likely a mistake on PJ Fleck's part. Perich racked up 46 tackles, a forced fumble, and 5 interceptions, which led the entire conference.

Reminder: Freshman Koi Perich led the @bigten in INTs last season 😲



Relive all 5️⃣ of the @GopherFootball star's picks 👇#B1GFootball x @koiperich3 pic.twitter.com/pxNXkLJqih — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) June 30, 2025

Along with the massive impact Koi Perich made on the defensive side of the field, Perich made a key impact as a returner. Just by playing defense and returning kicks, Perich recorded 514 all purpose yards finishing 4th on the team.

KOI PERICH CAN FLY



He picks up a huge return on the punt for @GopherFootball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DS1HyAIyX8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2024

After making a massive impact on defense and as the Golden Gophers' returner, what's next for Koi Perich besides becoming the full-time starter? On Saturday, at the Golden Gophers' fall camp everyone got a glimpse into how Koi Perich will be used this season as he sported a split jersey getting reps at wide receiver, hauling in a 70-yard pass.

Minnesota showing off how they plan to use Koi Perich on both sides of the ball this fall. https://t.co/R9aGJoER6jpic.twitter.com/2cQ4ClQWlC — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) August 3, 2025

If Koi Perich is going to play offense, defense, and return kicks, he has to be viewed as a potential Heisman candidate and one of the most exciting players in the Country. Few have been able to play both sides of the football, and they rarely ever do so while returning kicks which is what will make Perich so unique.

The Big Ten Network crew was at Minnesota's fall camp, and after seeing Koi Perich on offense, former Michigan tight end Jake Butt drew comparisons in Perich's game to Jabrill Peppers.

"I played with a guy by the name of Jabrill Peppers. There's a little bit of that."



Jake Butt talks Koi Perich's potential impact as three-way threat 👇@koiperich3 x @GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/jxPUtl5MhC — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 3, 2025

When PJ Fleck was asked about Koi Perich's athletic ability as he'll try to play both ways, PJ Fleck gave him the ultimate compliment.

"There's not a lot of people who can do that and do it successfully, we feel Koi (Perich) can." PJ Fleck

Koi Perich has a chance to help Minnesota reach new heights under PJ Fleck, and if the program can make the leap this year, Perich will have a great chance to end up in New York as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

