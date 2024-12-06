The most unique football coaching trio of all-time could be on its way to North Carolina
Bill Belichick is interview for the head football coaching position at the University of North Carolina to coach the Tar Heels in 2025.
Yes, the Belichick that coached the New England Patriots for 24 seasons and led them to six Super Bowls during his run with the team. The 72-year-old Belichick has been out of coaching since 2023 after the Patriots and the future hall of fame coach parted ways.
Belichick has been a lifelong NFL head coach dating all the way back to his first assistant coaching gig with the Baltimore Colts in 1975. The Tar Heels were the first power four coach vacancy in 2024 after firing head coach Mack Brown with only a few weeks remaining in the regular season.
While Belichick interviewing for the head coaching position is out of nowhere and caught the entire country by surprise, expect even more surprises that could shock you if he is indeed hired. As the head coach, Belichick will be tasked with hiring his staff, and the shock and awe factor here could be one of the craziest of all-time.
Three assistant coaches that will shock you could be hired by Bill Belichick at North Carolina
Nick Saban
It is well-documented that Saban and Belichick are great friends back to their days in Cleveland when Saban worked under Belichick during his first gig as a head coach. The two have maintained a close relationship throughout the years despite one coaching in the NFL and the other in college.
The seven-time national championship coach Saban could see a role as a position coach or defensive coordinator presumably under Belichick. This would make for quite the intriguing duo in Chapel Hill.
Stephen Belichick
Stephen Belichick is Bill’s son, who got his start in coaching under his father with the New England Patriots in 2012. Most recently, Belichick took the role as the defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies in 2024.
An assistant coaching gig presumably on the defensive side of the ball at North Carolina could be a seamless transition to get the Belichick’s back together on the east coast.
Tom Brady
To me, this is probably the least likely of the three names mentioned, but it is indeed still worth mentioning as Brad was Belichick’s quarterback that helped lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships during their time together in New England. Seen as the greatest NFL quarterback of all-time, it would be pretty obvious what Brady’s role would probably be as a coach, and that would be coaching the quarterbacks exclusively.
While Belichick has not been hired yet, it would be difficult to pass up one of the greatest NFL coaches of all-time coming the Chapel Hill. Considering the Tar Heels are a football program that has only seen one 10-win season since 1997, it is worth a shot.