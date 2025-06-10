The next great Georgia RB: Nate Frazier will become Bulldogs next star in 2025

The Georgia Bulldogs will assume a new offensive identity in 2025 as the roster turns over on a yearly basis due to Kirby Smart turning the program into an NFL Draft factory. As Carson Beck transferred to Miami, Gunner Stockton takes the reins of the offense starting a new era. While starting for the first season in the SEC is a daunting task, Stockton's job will be made easier by his partner in the backfield.

Departing Georgia as well this offseason was running back Trevor Etienne who spent most of the season as the Bulldogs lead back. As Etienne departs, Nate Frazier steps into the starting role ready to stake his claim as one of the great Georgia running backs.

Nate Frazier arrived on campus as a Top-50 recruit and the 2nd ranked running back in his class which gave Bulldogs fans a ton of excitement about the future. When Nate Frazier looked the part upon arriving on campus, it was clear that the Freshman was going to play a key role for the Bulldogs.

Frazier introduced himself to the world against the ACC Champion Clemson Tigers with a 107 yard showing leading the team with 83 rushing yards. On his first career touchdown, Nate Frazier paid homage to Todd Gurley with a bow and Sony Michel with jazz hands sending a message that he'd soon join them in the ranks of great Georgia running backs.

Nate Frazier gets it. Scores his first career TD and pays homage to those that came before him. #GoDawgs #Georgia pic.twitter.com/Q5FbQ4Ss4a — Preferred Walk-On (@PreferredWO) August 31, 2024

As he split carries with Etienne, Nate Frazier finished the season with 671 yards and 8 touchdowns on 133 carries adding another 85 yards as a receiver. The backfield is now Nate Frazier's and he's poised for a massive season.

The Bulldogs will be starting a first time starting quarterback in Gunner Stockton who gained valuable experience when Carson Beck was injured but, as he begins his career as the starter, Georgia will lean on Nate Frazier.

The area where Nate Frazier will need to improve is with taking care of the football as putting the ball on the ground took him off the field at times. Naturally, as Frazier enters his second season his patience will improve which will allow him to start ripping off big plays at an impressive rate. Spending a full offseason in the Georgia strength and conditioning program will only further add to Frazier's impressive physical traits.

To start the season, Georgia's offense will likely go as Nate Frazier goes which will make it important that the team gets him rolling early on to start the season. If Frazier can become the star back that everyone thinks he can be, it'll only make Gunner Stockton's transition much easier.

