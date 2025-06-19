The No. 1 Cornerback in America Brandon Arrington commits to Texas A&M

Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies are on an absolute hot streak on the recruiting trail as official visit season continues. This week started with the Aggies reeling in a commitment from elite offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough which gave the team an elite offensive lineman to start building around up front. Roseborough's commitment was quickly overshadowed when the Aggies landed Texas' top running back KJ Edwards beating out LSU, Alabama, and Texas for their highest ranked recruit in this class.

While the Aggies class was already great, on Thursday, Mike Elko landed his biggest commitment to date continuing his hot streak.

Texas A&M beats out Oregon for the Nations top cornerback

On Thursday, the Nation's top ranked cornerback Brandon Arrington announced his commitment picking Texas A&M over Oregon.

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings rank Arrington as the 9th best player in the Country, the Nation's top cornerback, and the top player out of California. Arrington instantly becomes the Aggies highest ranked recruit while bringing the Aggies recruiting class up to the 4th ranked class in the Country.

When Texas A&M moved on from Jimbo Fisher there was a concern that Texas A&M could take a step back on the recruiting trail. Up to this point, all Mike Elko and his staff have done are shut down those concerns signing the 7th ranked class in the 2025 cycle and are on pace to finish even higher in this recruiting cycle.

As the Summer progresses, the Aggies are in a great place to continue reeling elite recruits giving them a chance to land the Nation's top class. All eyes will turn to 5-star lineman Lamar Brown who's between LSU, Miami, and Texas A&M as the Aggies have put themselves in a great spot to steal an elite player from LSU's backyard.

