The No. 1 Cornerback in America Brandon Arrington is down to two heavyweight programs

The Summer has brought about a recruiting frenzy as official visits have started a domino effect on the recruiting trail with the Nation's top recruits flying off of the board. The quickest way to one of the Nation's top recruiting classes is reeling in 5-star recruits as every program looks to add a potential first round caliber talent.

Among the 5-stars that are yet to announce their commitment is the Nation's top ranked cornerback Brandon Arrington. The California Native has had a loaded recruitment with Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, and several other programs all making their pitch to the best cornerback on the board. While every blue blood program would like to add Brandon Arrington, only two schools will have a chance to land him.

Oregon vs. Texas A&M: Final Showdown for 5-Star CB Brandon Arrington

On Monday Night, the 5-star cornerback narrowed his recruitment down to two programs as he'll decide between Oregon and Texas A&M while setting a decision date for Thursday.

BREAKING: Five-Star CB Brandon Arrington is down to Oregon and Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits



The No. 1 CB in the ‘26 Class will announce his Commitment on Thursday



Where Should He Go? ⬇️https://t.co/AHYhx3try2 pic.twitter.com/PtQylppcxA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 17, 2025

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings rank Arrington as the 9th ranked player in the Country, the Nation's top cornerback, and the top player out of California.

The true shocker of the announcement is that the Alabama Crimson Tide will not have a hat on the table when Arrington makes a decision. The 5-star cornerback is fresh off of a visit to Tuscaloosa where he shared a ton of posts with Ryan Williams and other Alabama stars making it seem as if the Tide could be the team to beat.

The Oregon Ducks are in this battle as is expected in any massive recruiting tilt in the modern NIL era. The Ducks have shown time and time again that they're the most competitive program on the NIL front and when paired with Dan Lanning's track record of development, there may not be a better pitch especially to a West Coast recruit like Arrington.

The Texas A&M Aggies have been seen as the favorite if not near the top of Arrington's list for most of his recruitment. Mike Elko and his staff have been recruiting Arrington for a long time and have positioned themselves nicely to add one of the best recruits in the class.

