The Ohio State Buckeyes have their next superstar in Arvell Reese

Ohio State shut down the Texas offense, winning 14-7 on Saturday night. Several Ohio State defenders stood out during the game, but one of the new starters on the Buckeye defense who shone bright was linebacker Arvell Reese. Playing in 1st year, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s system, Reese was all over the field for the Buckeyes. He had 9 tackles and 1 sack for the Buckeyes. Reese was outstanding as a linebacker for Ohio State.

Arvell Reese was able to get on the field last year when they played 3 linebackers, but was mostly a backup behind Cody Simon. When he played, though, he flashed as a game-changing linebacker. He showed his ability to run around and make plays all over the field. Once Simon graduated, most people around the program felt like he was ready to take over and be a good replacement. Against Texas, he showed that ability all day as he was all over the field.

⭐ Arvell Reese: 9 tackles, 1 sack

⭐⭐ Jermaine Mathews Jr.: 3 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU

⭐ Arvell Reese: 9 tackles, 1 sack

⭐⭐ Jermaine Mathews Jr.: 3 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU

⭐⭐⭐ Carnell Tate: 2 catches, 49 yards, 1 TD

One of the best parts of Reese’s game is his versatility as he lined up all over the field. Looking at his film from the game, it was super impressive to see him rush the passer. Several times, he lined up as an edge defender and rushed the passer. On one play, it led to a sack of Texas quarterback Arch Manning; on another play, he rushed Manning into a throwaway. His passing rushing ability is impressive, as he has great athleticism.

Then, as an off-ball linebacker, Reese was able to fly around and make tackles all day. He also showed a good ability to drop in coverage and take away passing lanes. Reese is a 3-down linebacker who can play all over the field, as he showed against Texas.

The other thing that excites Ohio State fans is the combination of Reese and returning linebacker Sonny Styles. In Ohio State’s 4-2-5 defense, Styles and Reese are the Stalwarts in the middle of the defense. They have a chance to be one of the best pairs of linebackers on any team in College Football. Their ability to affect both the run and the pass of the opposing offense is impressive.

Reese has a chance to be an all-Big Ten player for Ohio State this year. His skills were on full display against a talented Texas team. I expect Reese will continue to grow and get better as a player going forward. He has a chance to be one of the best defenders on the Ohio State defense this season.

