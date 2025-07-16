The on-camera chemistry between Dave Portnoy and Urban Meyer is a train wreck waiting to happen

On Wednesday Afternoon, Front Office Sports broke a massive story as Ryan Glasspiegel broke the news that Fox and Barstool Sports were finalizing an agreement which would include Dave Portnoy appearing on Fox's Pregame College Football Show "Big Noon Kickoff".

EXCLUSIVE: Fox Sports is nearing an expansive deal with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy that would include him appearing on Big Noon Kickoff, sources told FOS.



The deal would also involve Barstool content being featured on FS1.



Story by @sportsrapport ⬇️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 16, 2025

The move is a clear counter to ESPN's addition of Pat McAfee as the former punter has helped draw in a younger demographic with his stunts and viral moments. Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports have a similar hold over the ypunger generation and Fox will be hoping for the same boost.

Dave Portnoy will join the likes of Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Chris "The Bear" Fallica, and Rob Stone on the cast. One cast member stands out as a clear red flag before this partnership even begins and that is former Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer.

The Barstool Sports founder is one of the biggest Michigan fans and given the intensity of the rivalry, he's not the biggest fan of Urban Meyer's. When you look at some of Dave Portnoy's past tweets, it's clear just how much he hated Urban Meyer.

Urban Meyer is such a pompus asshole — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 23, 2011

There's a lot of similarities between Urban Meyer and Lebron. pic.twitter.com/StETmxhshv — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 19, 2021

During the investigation into former Ohio State Assistant Zach Smith, Dave Portnoy especially turned the heat up on Urban Meyer in an uncomfortable way.

Shout out middle row and we got candy ass stewardess doing Ohio chant. Must not have gotten the memo Urban Meyer doesn’t care about women. pic.twitter.com/4W4fEnDJlZ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 23, 2018

I’m trying to ignore all this Zach Smith, Tom Herman, Urban Meyer madness because as a Michigan Man I live my life with integrity and honor and this all disgusts me. But it appears everybody associated with Urban Meyer and Ohio State is a scumbag and it starts with him. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 12, 2018

A lot of people telling me Urban can’t stop scratching his nuts. Potential crabs situation from sleeping with recruiting girls like he taught his protege Tom Herman. Any truth to these rumors? — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 17, 2018

Given that this move was made as Fox tries to fix some of it's issues with programming, it's unclear whether or not the Fox Big Noon Kickoff crew was made aware of the addition before it was made as the deal is not yet, finalized. Urban Meyer can either take Portnoy's shots as a part of the rivalry and move on or he can rightfully hold a gripe which would make for awkward television.

Nonetheless, the first episode of Big Noon Kickoff is going to be a must watch debut to see whether or not the beef between the two parties is addressed.

More College Football News: