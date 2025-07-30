The return of Ryan Grubb isn’t getting nearly enough attention

In the College Football world, great assistant coaches can be praised or forgotten every year, especially when they're away from the game. Heading into the 2025 College Football season, no one embodies that sentiment more than Alabama Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb. Last season, Ryan Grubb was out of College Football coaching the Seattle Seahawks, but he returns as Kalen DeBoer's offensive coordinator.

The year away from College Football has seemingly led the media to forget just how great Ryan Grubb was at Washington. As the season approaches, College Football analyst Andy Staples ranked his Top 10 offensive coordinators in the Country leavi,ng Ryan Grubb off of the list.

Ryan Grubb has been one of the hottest coordinators in College Football for several years and before Kalen DeBoer quickly brought Grubb to Alabama before he got the Seahawks job, Nick Saban tried to hire him in 2023.

When we last saw Ryan Grubb at the College level, he was leading the Washington Huskies to an incredible season that ended in the National Championship Game. The Huskies ranked 12th in the Country in yards per game, 84th in rushing yards, and fielded the Nation's most productive passing attack.

The Huskies sent 7 of their offensive starters into the NFL Draft after the massive season, including Michael Penix Jr, Rome Odunze, and Troy Fautanu who were all first-round picks. Given how successful Ryan Grubb was with what many considered to be inferior talent, it's impossible to think that he's not one of the best offensive coordinators in the sport.

While Alabama will have a first time starter at quarterback regardless of who wins the job, he'll have an incredibly talented group to work with. At wide receiver, Grubb has one of the best players in the Country in Ryan Williams and a player he once coached in Germie Bernard with a deep group behind them. The offensive line only replaces one starter, while at running back, the team has a stable of potential stars.

Once the season kicks off, College Football will quickly be reminded of Grubb's talent and he'll prove to be the biggest miss on everyone's list.

