Texas QB Quinn Ewers provides update on transfer portal reports, NIL offers for 2025

Quinn Ewers is focused on the present—especially with the Texas Longhorns preparing for a pivotal showdown in the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State.

Despite the buzz surrounding his future, including talk of major NIL offers and speculation about entering the transfer portal, Ewers isn't letting the noise get to him.

During media availability this week, the Texas quarterback addressed the chatter head-on, emphasizing that his mind is locked in on the game ahead.

"Right now, I’m just not worried about all that stuff," Ewers shared. "People can say all they want to say. I’m just focused on Friday at this point in time."

For Ewers, the idea of getting distracted by “what’s next” would be a disservice not only to himself but to his teammates. He made it clear that his faith plays a significant role in helping him stay grounded.

"What’s right in front of us isn’t over yet," he explained. "That’s another thing that God has helped me so much through—being present in every single moment I’m in and not looking too far ahead because I’ll trip on what’s right in front of me."

The stakes are high for Ewers as he approaches this moment. With 3,189 passing yards and 29 touchdowns this season, he’s shown why he's one of the top quarterbacks in college football. Yet questions about his NFL Draft eligibility and the future of the Longhorns' quarterback position—especially with Arch Manning in the wings—add to the drama. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. even weighed in, suggesting Ewers should consider staying in college if he doesn’t secure a high draft grade.

Reports have indicated that Ewers has NIL offers to transfer from Texas and play his final year of eligibility elsewhere, though no schools have officially come forward yet.

Ewers, however, isn’t letting any outside opinions shape his mindset. Whether it’s NIL valuations or draft boards, he’s staying in the moment, prepared to finish what he started with Texas before thinking about any next steps.

Texas and Ohio State will play at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Friday.

Read More