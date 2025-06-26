The Standard Lives On: Alabama outduels Auburn and Georgia for 5-Star Ezavier Crowell

When Kalen DeBoer was picked as the successor to Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, the biggest concern was over whether or not he would be able to recruit to Alabama's standard. As DeBoer lacked experience recruiting in the SEC many predicted that Hugh Freeze would rule the State while others like Kirby Smart would pluck the In-State talent Nick Saban always kept at home.

After failing to sign one of the State's Top-15 players last recruiting cycle, Kalen DeBoer is bouncing back in incredible fashion. On Thursday, the Crimson Tide got arguably their biggest commitment of the Kalen DeBoer era.

Alabama fends off Auburn and Georgia for 5-star running back

On Thursday Night, running back recruit Ezavier Crowell announced his decision picking Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide over Auburn and Georgia.

Crowell is one of the youngest recruits in the 2026 recruiting class as he decided in January that he would reclassify to get to the College level one season earlier. Ever since his Freshman season, Ezavier Crowell has been one of the most sought after recruits in the Country dominating his competition.

Ezavier Crowell is a PROBLEM‼️ @EzavierCrowell



The only 2027 prospect to be named to ESPN’s Top 25 prospects regardless of class, he posted 1,737 rushing yards and 25 TD’s for Jackson High School in Alabama as a freshman 😳



Full Top 25: https://t.co/udMMQ2PAHa pic.twitter.com/KbFR6qr5Hv — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) July 29, 2024

This past season, Crowell only built upon the dominance he put on tape as a Freshman as he rushed for 1,737 yards and 25 touchdowns adding 212 yards and 4 touchdowns as a receiver.

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings rank Crowell as a 5-star recruit as the 31st ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked running back in the class, and the 3rd ranked player out of Alabama. Landing Ezavier Crowell should only kick off a burst for Alabama on the recruiting trail as the Crimson Tide are expected to land the State's other two 5-star recruits Anthony Jones and Cederian Morgan.

After a slow start to the recruiting cycle, Kalen DeBoer and his staff are in prime position to land one of the best recruiting classes in the Country. The Crimson Tide already have two 5-stars on board and as Alabama trends for the best in the State and some of the best players Nationally, Alabama could return to the Top 5 rankings Nationally sooner rather than later.

