The strange TV channel you'll need to be able to watch the College Football Playoff

If you’re a die-hard college football fan, you’re probably used to flipping between ESPN and FOX for your favorite matchups.

But this year’s College Football Playoff is shaking things up in a surprising way—several games are being broadcast on TNT. Yes, the same TNT you usually associate with the NBA, March Madness, and endless Law & Order reruns is stepping into the college football spotlight.

So, what’s the deal? With the expanded 12-team playoff format making its debut this season, the broadcasting landscape has expanded as well. ESPN remains the primary home for the playoffs, but TNT and its streaming counterpart, MAX, are stepping in to handle a few games.

For example, the December 21 doubleheader featuring SMU vs. Penn State and Clemson vs. Texas will air on TNT/MAX instead of the usual ESPN lineup​​.

For longtime fans, this feels like uncharted territory. College football has always been a game of traditions—so seeing these matchups on a channel that’s more basketball and drama-focused feels almost out of place. But let’s give TNT some credit. They’ve got the production experience, and who knows? Maybe their coverage will bring a fresh perspective to the games.

If you’re worried about missing out, the good news is that TNT and MAX are pretty accessible. Most cable packages include TNT, and MAX is a popular streaming service, so tuning in shouldn’t be too complicated. Still, it’s a shift from the familiar ESPN-dominated airwaves, and fans might need a minute to adjust.

One thing’s for sure—whether you’re watching on ESPN or TNT, the action on the field promises to be as thrilling as ever. So grab your snacks and your remote, and get ready for an unforgettable College Football Playoff season.

Just make sure you know where to find TNT on your channel guide!

