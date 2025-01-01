The Sugar Bowl has been postponed in wake of New Orleans tragedy

In a devastating turn of events, the Sugar Bowl, one of college football’s most anticipated matchups, has been postponed following a tragic terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

This senseless act, which occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day, left 10 people dead and injured at least 30 others, shaking the city and sports community alike.

The attack unfolded when a vehicle drove into a crowd at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Street. Authorities confirmed that the driver, who also fired shots during the incident, was killed by police at the scene. New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick described the act as intentional, stating the perpetrator sought to inflict maximum harm.

In response, the Sugar Bowl game between Georgia and Notre Dame has been rescheduled for Thursday.

Both teams, originally slated to compete on Wednesday evening, were placed under shelter-in-place orders at their respective hotels as the city assessed the aftermath. Officials, including the District Attorney of Orleans Parish, assured that while the game is postponed, heightened security measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of all attendees when the event proceeds.

The game will reportedly still kickoff at 8:45 p.m. E.T. on ESPN, however, those details are still being worked out.

The winner of the game will play Penn State in the Orange Bowl in eight days. The semifinal matchup is set to take place on January 9 in Miami.

College Football Playoff games elsewhere — including Texas vs. Arizona State that is going on currently and Ohio State vs. Oregon, which is slated for later today — will still be played today.